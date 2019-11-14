Los Angeles rodent exterminator delivers peace of mind

Serious pest infestations need professional pest control companies to handle the problem.

IRVINE, CA, US, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Broadhead at Pacific Pest Control said the problem can be four, six or eight-legged swarms trying to take over. It does not make much of a difference to the property owner who just wants the critters gone.

"We've seen all kinds of pest problems from rats and mice to bigger animals like raccoons and squirrels. Which one is worse? The problem you have, that is the worst one. But I'd have to say the worst is probably bats or rats," he said. "For one thing you can't just kill the bats. For another, the bats leave behind droppings and that is where the real problem is. Bat guano can create all kinds of health and respiratory problems if left accessible."

Bat removal means going in after dark, when the bats have left, and sealing entry points into the building. When the bats come back and find they cannot get in any more, they will find somewhere else to live.

The rodent family, which includes squirrels, creates problems with the mess they make, but worse is what they do to insulation and wires. The animals need to constantly gnaw on any items frequently because their teeth never stop growing. They will turn to gnaw the insulation off wires. That creates a fire hazard.

"We've cleared property of rat infestations and the owner had to have extensive electrical work because of the exposed wires. Urine and feces-soaked insulation had to be replaced. The holes the vermin gnawed in everything had to be patched," said, Craig Broadhead.

With insects, the worst is termites. Roaches can be a nuisance, but by and large they are harmless when compared to wood-munchers like termites.

"Termites can create thousands of dollars of damage before the property owner even knows they are around. The first idea the owner gets about termites is seeing them swarm inside the building. Thousands of winged termites on the inside is a guarantee they have done plenty of damage where you cannot see it," he said. "That's while termite inspections and termite control contracts are such a good idea."

He explained the cost of a termite control contract is incredibly cheap compared to the cost of repair when the insects real get into the wood. Since termite contracts include unlimited treatments, this will prevent property damage so we can stay on top of it.

Bedbugs are the second worst insect problem because they are so resistant to pesticides now.

"And then, there are spiders. The only ones to really worry about are black widow and the brown widow spiders. If you see one in your house, get rid of it. If you see several, it's time to call in a pest control service," he said. "These are dangerous pests."

For more information about pest control in LA visit www.pacificpestinc.comor call (866) 618-6629.



