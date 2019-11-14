Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for such piston is different applications is a primary factor forecasted to trigger the growth of the market across the world. Besides, the adoption of modern and high-end aircraft piston engines to travel at a high altitude is also expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. The piston engines provide the pilot with better control and significantly reduced the vibration of the airplanes, which in turn anticipated to increase the demand for such engines across the world

There is an excellent demand for aircraft, which are fuel-efficient. That’s why leading manufacturers are now developing such airplanes using advanced Aircraft Piston Engine. This is among another factor will propel the world market for such engines. Government of different countries is now trying to create awareness about safety owing to increasing cases of terrorist attack is an essential factor which can fuel the market growth. However, the cost of such equipment is quite high, and this can affect the growth rate of the market.

The new market report suggests that the Global Aircraft Piston Engines market is anticipated to grow at around -0.8% of compound annual growth rate in the coming years. In the year 2019, the entire market value was USD 52 million. However, the experts have predicted that by 2024, the market value will be USD 49 million. The market is currently growing at a slower speed, but it is expected that in the following years, some significant factors will propel the market.



The Aircraft Piston Engine market is segmented based on engine type, application, and regions. The market segmented by product type includes under 180 hp engine, 180 to 300 hp engine, 300 hp engine, and more. The market report suggests that 180 to 300 hp engine segment is anticipated to witness a maximum number of shares in terms of revenue. Such engines consume less fuel and offer the desired speed. Now, on the basis of end-users or applications, the market is divided into Education usage, Commercial usage, Private usage, Military usage and more. Among these, military segment is expected to witness a high CAGR.

Geographically, the world Aircraft Piston Engine market is segmented into North America (Canada, Mexico, United States, and more), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia and others), Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Korea), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and others). The experts have forecasted that in terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate the market. However, in terms of CAGR, the Asia Pacific region market will enjoy massive growth. The reason is growing demand for efficient and safe aircraft in different Asian countries.

In July 2019, Lycoming Engines, a primary operating unit of Avco Corporation, launched its new EIS- Lycoming Electronic Ignition System. The company launched the new system at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. The company informed that the new Lycoming EIS is a drop-in capable replacement and will offer secure and fast installation and will make the engine to have a smooth start.

