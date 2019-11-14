/EIN News/ -- WISeKey’s NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element is Disrupting the Consumer Engagement Market; Learn More at AIPIA’s 2019 World Congress

The market-shifting features of NanoSeal® are making it simpler than ever to increase brand protection and engage consumers in new and exciting ways

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2019: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (WIHN.SW) (“WISeKey”), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it will present its new NanoSealRT NFC Secure Element at the 2019 World Congress of the Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (Amsterdam – November 18-19, 2019).

There are many threats to the makers of luxury goods, licensed sports apparel, spirits or other valuable products. Counterfeit goods rob them of legitimate profit. Tracking and tracing products through the supply chain is extremely complex and even if their authentic goods make it to their retail locations safe, they still need to find unique ways to engage the end-customer and win their business. So far, the choices have been to protect goods with one technology and attract customers with another disconnected one.

WISeKey’s NanoSealRT introduces the concept of Authentic Consumer Engagement, the combination of digital brand protection with simple to use consumer engagement options that help brands defend their reputation and create new avenues for connecting with their customers in a single platform. This Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element allows any object to securely authenticate itself and communicate online through any NFC enabled smartphone. With innovative features such as a one-tap Android & iOS compatible authentication algorithm, tamper/opening detection and long-range radio communication, WISeKey’s NanoSealRT® improves goods traceability and enhances direct-to-consumer digital strategies.

“NanoSealRT is the only ISO15693 chip on the market today that combines so many specific features designed for brand protection and consumer engagement in an easy to deploy affordable package,” said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. “Its long-range communication combined with the simple and fast one-tap authentication offers an effortless customer experience while removing the constraints and risks of high-volume manufacturing.”

You want to know more? Come and meet with us at AIPIA’s 2019 World Congress – Amsterdam – November 18-19, 2019 (more information on www.aipia.info ). Immediately book your meeting slot at sales@wisekey.com .

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”), provides secure authentication and identification in both physical and virtual environments for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



