Global Quartz Slabs Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Engineered stone is one kind of composite material that is made up of crushed stone bound together by a type of adhesive. The common stones that are used for the production of these products are quartz and marbles. The application of these products depends upon the original stone that is being used. Quartz-based product is seen primarily being used for kitchen countertops, while the most common application of marbles being indoor walls and flooring.

Quartz is said to be the most abundant material on planet Earth and one of the hardest. These features made manufacturers see its potential use as a surface material more than 50 years ago. Since then, the popularity of quartz slabs have grown massively. Even in manufactured form, the strength of quartz makes it highly resistant to scratches, abrasion, dents, and even acids without the need for sealants. The environmental impact of these materials are low as well. The finished product from quartz is non-toxic and non-allergic and is said to last a lifetime, thereby removing the requirement of replacing the same. The report published on the global quartz slabs market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the quartz slabs market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The surge in construction of residential properties and the renovations being made to the existing ones is expected to be one of the biggest factors of growth for the market of quartz slabs. The expanding population rate and the rising tourism rate in various countries is boosting the investment scope in construction projects and subsequently boosting the market.

Market Key Vendors

Caesarstone

Cosentino

Compac

Cimstone

GWT International Inc

Cabot

Johnson Marble & Quartz

Dupont

CXUN

Wanfeng

POLYSTONE

Gelandi

BITTO

Sinostone

Owell

DONGXING

ZWM

Market Segmentation

The global quartz slabs market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market breaks down into indoor and outdoor.

By application, the market includes commercial, residential, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global quartz slabs market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market for quartz slabs during the last period of assessment. In the coming years, the market is expected to gain major boost and remain at the forefront of the market standings. The increasing disposable income of the consumers and the number of favorable government initiatives undertaken by the government in the residential construction sector is anticipated to majorly boost the consumption level of quartz slabs in the Asia Pacific region. These blossoming trends are most likely to be witnessed across countries like India, Japan, and China herein. These nations are expected to contribute majorly to the overall revenue generation of the market in the forthcoming years.

The recent announcement of de-licensed material handling equipment and 100% FDI policies are anticipated to amplify the infrastructural opportunities in countries like India. Additionally, huge investments made by the government of India in smart cities is anticipated to boost the urban landscape of the nation. These economic developments of the market are expected to boost the market demand by the end of the forecast period.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

