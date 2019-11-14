Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

TOKYO (November 14, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX sport tourer motorcycle*1 released this month.

The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires feature a new tread pattern and optimized tread compound to enhance dry grip, light handling, and wet performance. These features provide sport motorcycle riders with peace of mind when the weather suddenly deteriorates or when driving on wet surfaces.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is a premium model of Ninja series that combines exciting sports riding with touring comfort. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are significant for drawing out the maximum sports performance and light handling of this motorcycle.

Bridgestone is pleased to present the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires as well as other Bridgestone brand products worldwide and expand their usage as original equipment.

Motorcycle Tire Ninja 1000SX BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Front 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W) Rear 190/50ZR17 M/C (73W)

Photographs contained in this news release are used with permission from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These photographs may not be reproduced or reused without permission.