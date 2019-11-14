Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diethylene Glycol (DEG) acts as a dehydrating agent for natural gas during the production of plasticizers and polyester resin and it is a widely used solvent. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is a raw material for producing polyester resins and plasticizers. It is widely used in the textile industry for textile dyeing and printing. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is a constituent of hydraulic fluids. It is flammable and must be handled carefully. It is used in the manufacture of alkyd resins which is used in the formulation of paints.

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is a compound that is colorless, clear, viscous, practically odorless, hygroscopic liquid with a sweetish taste. It is miscible in ether, acetone, water, ethylene, and glycol. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is used for manufacturing plasticizers, polyurethanes, and polyester resins. It is used in brake fluid, lubricants, haze solutions, wallpaper strippers, artificial fog and in cooking and heating fuel. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is not allowed to be used in drugs and food. It was found to have moderate toxicity in animals.



Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is used in the cement industry as a grinding aid. It helps in achieving higher fineness and to have smooth mill operations which increases throughput and in turn reduces energy consumption. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) finds application in brake fluids, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is also used in a cooling system to enable the coolant to carry off the excess heat that is generated by auto engines. The growing demand for plasticizer and polyester resins will be driving the global market of Diethylene Glycol (DEG).

Market Key Players

Huntsman International LLC, (US)

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

• DowDuPont Inc (US)

• LyondellBasell Industries NV (Netherlands)

• Reliance Industries Limited (India)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Pon Pure Chemicals (India)

• Crystal India (India)

• India Glycols Limited (India)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687538-diethylene-glycol-deg-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Segmentation:

By application, Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market in the section – Plasticizer, Personal Care, Chemical Intermediates, and Polyester Resins. Polyester Resins are used in the toner of laser printers, sheet molding compounds, and bulk molding compounds. The plasticizer is used to promote flexibility and plasticity. It reduces brittleness. PVC plasticizer is the most widely used Plasticizer. It increases the space between the polymer and the chain to enhance flexibility. It increases the durability of the material along with its flexibility. By end-user, Global Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market in the section – Building and Construction, Plastics, Paints and Coatings, and Polymers.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is set to achieve growth with the rising demand in the automotive and construction industry. The growing demand for paints and coatings in the construction industry is propelling the market. The stringent regulation on the usage of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) may restrict its growth. Diethylene Glycol (DEG) has a wide range of usage, which in turn will take the market ahead. South America’s Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market achieves growth due to the growing market of plasticizer and polyester resins application. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market to move forward with increasing demand in the textile and dye industry.

Industry News:

October 02, 2019. Fake Colgate toothpaste with DEG was sold in Panama. The counterfeit toothpaste was discovered in a store in the city of Panama. Panama’s director of Farmacias y Drogas, Elvia Lau, mentioned that the tubes of toothpaste were sold by street vendors at a much lower price than those offered in the supermarkets. Colgate Palmolive is facing this problem of counterfeiting.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3687538-diethylene-glycol-deg-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global By Type

Chapter 7. Global By Treatment

Chapter 8. Global By End Users

Chapter 9. Global By Region

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 MRFR Conclusion



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.