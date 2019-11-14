Augmented Reality (AR) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) merges various technologies including optical projection systems, handheld devices, monitors, and display systems. Augmented Reality Glasses has cameras to intercept the real world view and then it re-displays through the eyepieces, the augmented view. The contact lens developed for the military is designed in such a way that it enables the soldier to focus on close to the eye augmented images and also the distant real-world objects. A lot of technological changes are occurring in the field of Augmented Reality (AR) and these latest features will take the market to sky-height.

Augmented Reality (AR) allows users to digitized viewing reality. In many ways, Augmented Reality (AR) has some of the features of Virtual Reality (VR). The virtual is in the form of 3D models or videos. Augmented Reality (AR) offers an interactive experience of a real-world environment and the real objects are digitalized. Augmented Reality (AR) is a system that offers real-time interaction, as it merges the real and virtual world and displays 3D viewing of real objects. Augmented Reality (AR) comprises two technologies i.e. reflective wavelength and diffractive waveguides.

The sensory modalities include visual, auditory, somatic sensory, and olfactory. The overlaid sensory information can be both constructive and destructive. It alters the perception of a real-world environment. Augmented Reality (AR) comprises of mixed reality and computer-generated reality. Augmented Reality (AR) blends the digitized world with the real world along with the immersive sensations, and the feel of the natural environment. Augmented Reality (AR) was commercially introduced in entertainment and gaming businesses. Subsequently, the applications started spreading into various other fields such as education, medicine, and communications.



Major Key Players

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Samsung Electronics

Oculus VR

Eon Reality

Infinity Augmented Reality

Magic Leap

Blippar

Daqri

HTC

Playstation

Avegant

OSVR

Zeiss

Visus

FOVE

StarVR

Segmentation:

By type, the Global Augmented Reality market in the section – Augmented Reality Glasses and Augmented Reality Display. The head-mounted device is an Augmented Reality Display device worn on the forehead. The head-mounted device places the images of both virtual objects and the real-world over the user’s field of view. They offer virtual reality users with mobile and collaborative experiences. It even has gesture controls for providing the real view. By application, the Global Augmented Reality market in the section – Game, Medical, Aerospace, and Defence. In the field of Aerospace and Defence Augmented Reality plays a major role in the training and for assessing the trainees.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Augmented Reality market achieve growth due to its growing demand in a wide range of applications. It is used vastly in the defense field for providing real-time viewing of the war zone and assessing their ability and flaws along with high-end virtual training. South America’s Augmented Reality market achieves growth with the development of the latest technologies in various industries. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Augmented Reality market to achieve growth with the growing demand in the healthcare, gaming, and Aerospace and Defence sector. The growing demand for real-time games will take the market ahead. The increase in digitization in different sectors will help the market to grow rapidly.

Industry News:

October 31, 2019. NexTech AR Solutions Corp, the leader in the augmented reality industry, launches 3D augmented reality capture technology. With their CaptureAR the customers can achieve time and money savings. It will eliminate the need to invest in expensive production pipelines or for the purchases of expensive 3D scanning equipment. It will encourage mass adoption.

Table Of Content:

Section 1 Product Definition

Section 2 Global Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Market Forecast 2018-2022

Section 9 Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Cost of Production Analysis

