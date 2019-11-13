UNITA denounces sabotage against president initiatives

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 13 - The outgoing president of UNITA, Isaías Samakuva, Wednesday in Luanda denounced the existence of sabotage to the initiatives of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for lack of patriotism and cohesion.,

Speaking at the opening session of the 13th UNITA Congress, Samakuva said the country was lagging behind because power was "in the hands of oligarchic forces that captured the state and seized the economy to subdue the Angolan people.

"He therefore encouraged President Joao Lourenco to pursue the fight against corruption with determination, otherwise it would be absorbed by the strong movement for democracy.

For Samakuva, who was 16 years at the head of the largest opposition party, the fight against corruption cannot be directed only against people, nor for the satisfaction of personal or group goals, but against the corrupting system, including financial, political, electoral, social, religious and judicial ones.

He said that the country should prepare for the cycle of UNITA, which is for the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law and to revive the new generation of patriots, national cohesion and active citizenship.

On the other hand, he urged militants to choose from among the five candidates for UNITA's presidency the one that has the capacity to congregate, which is honest, capable of forming a solid, disciplined and cohesive nucleus to form the party's Executive Committee.

