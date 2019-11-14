When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 13, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 13, 2019 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Excess Magnesium Company Name: CHS Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Feeds for rabbit, turkey/pheasant, swine, waterfowl

Company Announcement

CHS Inc., based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, is voluntarily recalling 67 tons of Payback® Feeds listed below due to potentially high levels of magnesium.

The acute effects of excess dietary magnesium in animals would likely be osmotic diarrhea and a marked decrease in feed intake. Continued feeding of these products may result in death as a complication of diarrhea and decreased feed intake. If your animals have consumed the recalled products and have these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The products were manufactured at the CHS Great Falls, Montana, facility and distributed in Wyoming and Montana with dates between 9-27-2019 and 10-4-2019. The products were sold directly to producers and to dealers, where end-use customers may have purchased the products.

The products are bagged in 50 lb. Payback Feed bags that display the Payback Feed Brand. The following products, lot numbers and manufacture dates are included in this recall:

Product Name Lot Number Manufacture Date Payback Champion Rabbit M644310 09/30/2019 Payback Egg Layer Ration Pellet M644570 09/30/2019 Payback Egg Layer Ration Krumble M644550 09/30/2019 Payback Turkey /Pheasant Grower A Medicated M650210 10/04/2019 Payback Turkey /Pheasant Grower M644560 09/30/2019 Payback Swine Complete Breeder M643210 09/27/2019 Payback Waterfowl Feed M644540 09/30/2019

CHS received reports from customers claiming these products may have resulted in illness and/or mortality potentially linked to the products. CHS has received reports of the deaths of 403 pheasants from a dealer’s customer.

The company immediately began investigating and initiated the voluntary recall upon receiving confirmation that the products may contain elevated levels of magnesium.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should immediately stop using the products and return it to their local dealer or directly to CHS for full refund. Please direct customer inquiries to 406-453-7646 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MST Monday through Friday.

