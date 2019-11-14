There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,315 in the last 365 days.

CytoDyn to Present at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live” Conference on November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a comprehensive overview of the Company’s clinical, regulatory and commercialization priorities at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live” Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT and will be available online.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET / 10:10 a.m. PT
Access: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

The livestream presentation will be archived for 30 days and participants are encouraged to go to the above-referenced website 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  The conference sponsor provides corporate visibility services to CytoDyn for a fee.     

CONTACTS:
Investors:
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


