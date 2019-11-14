HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Qiagen (QGEN) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. The firm is investigating Qiagen and investors may have valuable claims against the company and its senior management for violations of federal securities laws.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Investigation:



The investigation centers on whether Qiagen misrepresented or concealed regional demand for its molecular and genetic testing applications.

More specifically, on October 8, 2019, Qiagen warned that Q3 2019 net sales growth would only be 3%, or 40% lower than its initial projections, attributing the reduction to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company also disclosed that it would be shifting its global operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure and taking a restructuring charge of $260 - $265 million. Further, the company announced the abrupt resignation of its longtime Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz.

In response, the price of Qiagen shares steeply fell on October 8, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Qiagen falsely portrayed demand for its products,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Qiagen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email QGEN@hbsslaw.com .

