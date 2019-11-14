Bellatrix Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Delisting From Toronto Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.



Bellatrix also announces that on November 8, 2019, the Toronto Stock Exchange delisted the common shares of Bellatrix as a result of the Company’s initiation of creditor protection proceedings, as previously announced on October 2, 2019. Materials publicly filed in the creditor protection proceedings are available at http://www.pwc.com/ca/bellatrix .

About Bellatrix

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is a Western Canadian based oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves, with highly concentrated operations in west central Alberta, principally focused on development of the Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play.

