LGI Homes Expands Presence in Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the opening of two new communities in the greater Atlanta market. Anneewakee Trails is a master-planned community offering single family homes in Douglasville and Highwood Trace is a townhome community located minutes west of downtown.



Anneewakee Trails is ideally located with easy access to major highways and boasts a community clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, kid’s lap pool, eight tennis courts and beautifully maintained walking trails. This new community showcases 111 homesites with new homes ranging in size from 1,800 square feet to 2,410 square feet. Priced from the $200s, the three- and four-bedroom, two-story homes at Anneewakee Trails all come fully-loaded with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This interior package offers an array of enticing upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with a full suite of energy-efficient, Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding and more. LGI Homes will celebrate Anneewakee Trails with a grand opening event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 with one-day-only savings on these new homes. To secure an appointment at the event, please call (866) 874-8571 ext. 1969.

LGI Homes’ second new community to the Atlanta area is Highwood Trace. With pricing starting in the $160s, this community offers an array of three-bedroom, two-story, open concept townhomes loaded with all of the standard upgrades included with the CompleteHome™ package. Each home includes a large master retreat complete with a walk-in closet and large bedroom windows that welcome an abundance of natural light. Within the community, residents can enjoy a children’s playground, a pavilion with benches and a picnic area, all slated for completion in 2020. Highwood Trace is the perfect location to experience suburban, serene living without sacrificing proximity to all of the best shopping, dining and entertainment that downtown Atlanta has to offer.

LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers at both of these new communities. For additional information on available homes at Anneewakee Trails and Highwood Trace, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/Atlanta .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

The Avery at Anneewakee Trails by LGI Homes The Avery features an open concept kitchen, flexible upstairs loft and a spacious master bedroom for an exceptional value.



