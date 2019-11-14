Creating Brand Power in the CBD and Cannabis Market: Snoop Dog, Drake and Professional Athletes

Investorideas sector snapshot featuring $RLBD; reports on increased focus towards branding as both the CBD and cannabis industries mature across North America

Real Brands, Inc. (Other OTC:RLBD)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating Brand Power in the CBD and Cannabis Market: Snoop Dog, Drake and Professional AthletesInvestorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot featuring Real Brands, Inc. (OTC:RLBD), reporting on the increased focus towards branding as both the CBD and cannabis industries mature across North America.Read the full article on cannabis and cbd stocks /branding at Investorideas.comCannabis and CBD products are becoming more socially accepted and consumer awareness regarding these products continues to grow, which is making many companies focus more on brand building with their current product offerings, with one of the key market drivers being quality and consistency.Nielsen predicts that, “By 2025, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market could be a $6 billion industry when considering legalized sales of food and beverage products containing CBD from hemp.”Real Brands, Inc. (OTC:RLBD), a leading brand building company in the legal Hemp-Derived CBD consumer products category, is targeting CBD categories including: ingestibles, edibles and topicals. The Company recently announced signing a Letter of Intent with Wonder Labs, LLC to create a joint venture to leverage Real Brands brand building and sales capabilities with Wonder Labs product development and production capabilities. The joint venture will focus on accelerating development of innovative hemp derived CBD and other unique high-value consumer products and launching these products online and through traditional retail channels.“As we prepare to launch our HempAid, Humboldt Brands, Omegahemp™ and CBD Pharmacy™ brands, we have identified areas where we might benefit from additional resources,” said Real Brands CEO, Jerry Pearring. “By combining certain of Real Brands resources with Wonder Labs, we expect both parties will benefit from the other parties distinct strengths while creating a joint venture that is broader in scope than either company individually,” said Pearring.“As the hemp derived CBD consumer products marketplace evolves, new product innovation and speed to market are becoming increasingly important,” commented Wonder Labs CEO Vicky Arbelaez-Scoates. “We believe this joint venture not only enhances our efforts in these areas, but it also favorably impacts multiple other aspects of our existing operations as well.”Real Brands will have a controlling interest in the joint venture while assuming and performing all management and operational functions of the joint venture. In addition, Wonder Labs will initially contribute a new consumer product brand with innovative formulas while overseeing production of all products developed and launched by the joint venture through its affiliated owned and operated GMP and FDA certified manufacturing facility.This follows the company closing its previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp derived CBD.Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) has been seeing some successes with their cannabis brands in the Canadian market having recently announced that all five of its medical and recreational brands, as well as its subsidiary, Broken Coast Cannabis' Head Grower were recognized at the 6th Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards presented by Lift & C.Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) and Aubrey Drake Graham ("Drake") recently announced that they have entered into agreements to launch the More Life Growth CompanyTM, a fully licensed producer of cannabis, based in Drake's hometown of Toronto, Canada."When we first began talks with Drake we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world," said Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation. "Drake's perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth's breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets."Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a health and wellness company focused on extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids, announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the mass retail and health & wellness markets. App Connect Service, Inc. is also a party to the agreement to provide related branding strategies and promotional activities.With professional athlete Scott Piercy, World-renowned PGA Tour Professional Golf Pro signing on as brand ambassador for Real Brands and music icons Snoop Dog and Drake lending their names to new products, the industry is ramping up for a real battle of the brands.About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring RLBD is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Contact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.