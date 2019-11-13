Timbercreek Financial Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (“Q3 2019”).



Q3 2019 Highlights

Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate 92.8% of net mortgage investment portfolio are first mortgages 87.4% of net mortgage investment portfolio invested is in cash-flowing properties 67.8% weighted average loan-to-value

Increased quarterly weighted average interest rate on all loans to 7.5%

Delivered net income of $13.9 million and distributable income of $15.9 million

Generated $0.19 in distributable income per share

Paid record $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders

“Our third-quarter operating metrics, including distributable income, were solid and reflect our clear focus on building a quality portfolio of loans secured by cash-flowing properties,” said Cameron Goodnough, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “That said, we prefer not to get distracted by performance in any one quarter, but rather remain focused on meeting our objective of strong risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over the long term. In that regard, we saw improvements in the deal pipeline and activity levels at the end of the third quarter which has continued into the start of the fourth quarter. We anticipate that real estate transaction levels will remain robust, and we will continue to support our clients with flexible customized financing solutions.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,174.1 $ 1,136.2 $ 1,214.5 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 103.0 $ 100.4 $ 96.4 Net Investment Income $ 24.7 $ 24.5 $ 25.0 Income from Operations $ 21.3 $ 20.8 $ 21.3 Total Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 13.9 $ 13.7 $ 13.6 Distributable Income $ 15.9 $ 14.8 $ 13.7 Dividends to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 13.7 $ 14.3 $ per share Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 Payout Ratio Distributable Income 90.2 % 92.8 % 104.2 % Earnings 103.0 % 100.3 % 105.0 % Net Mortgage Investments Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 67.8 % 66.6 % 67.4 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.1 yr 1.1 yr 1.1 yr First Mortgages 92.8 % 91.5 % 93.8 % Cash-Flowing Properties 87.4 % 84.5 % 86.1 % Rental Apartments 46.5 % 46.4 % 46.3 % All loans Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Floating Rate Loans (at quarter end) 63.7 % 43.4 % 68.7 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the Quarter 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.4 % At Quarter End 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.4 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed Loans 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.0 % New Loans Only 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.0 %

Quarterly Conference Call



Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. Instructions on how to participate on this call are provided below:

Web conference: www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/

Dial-in-number(s): Toll Free 1-(855) 223-7310, International 1-(647) 788-4930

Event Conference ID: 4285458

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. These non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial



For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Cameron Goodnough

Chief Executive Officer and President

1-844-304-9967

cgoodnough@timbercreek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.