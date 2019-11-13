Equinor ASA: Execution of debt capital market transactions

/EIN News/ -- On Wednesday November 13, 2019 Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR), guaranteed by Equinor Energy AS, executed the following debt capital market transaction:

- Issue of USD 1,000,000,000 3.25% Notes due November 18, 2049

The net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or purchase of existing debt or other purposes described in the prospectus supplement for the issue of Notes. The transaction will increase the financial flexibility of the company.

The Notes have been fully subscribed. The settlement date is November 18, 2019.

Any public offering in the United States is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement to the prospectus included in the Registration Statement filed by Equinor ASA and Equinor Energy AS, and previously declared effective.

Further information from:

Investor relations:

Peter Hutton, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations,

+44 788 191 8792

Helge Hove Haldorsen, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+1 281 224 0140

Press:

Erik Haaland, media relations,

+47 954 21 770

Finance:

Annant Shah, Vice President, Capital Markets,

+44 203 204 3200

* * *

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Equinor ASA nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



