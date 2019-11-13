The Sarah Gad for U.S. Congress Campaign to Host Job Fair to Address South Side Unemployment Crisis

Law student and candidate for U.S. Congress Sarah Gad to host job fair in lieu of meet & greet to address South Side unemployment crisis.

The reality in this area is that people don't just need jobs to earn a living, but also to stay off the streets so that they don't get killed.” — Sarah Gad

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based activist Sarah Gad recently kicked off her campaign for U.S. Congress in Illinois’ First District with this powerful campaign video. The 32-year old law student has only been in the running for a few weeks, but has already begun to go after key issues in her platform. The 1st Congressional District includes the South Side of Chicago, an area plagued by high levels of poverty, homelessness, and unemployment.

Last week, Gad's campaign unveiled a Sarah Gad 2020 blessings box, a clever humanitarian alternative to a yard sign. This upcoming Sunday, Gad’s campaign is hosting a job fair in the South Side neighborhood of Woodlawn to address the area's unemployment crisis. "I don't think people really recognize just how dire the issue of unemployment out here," says Gad. "The reality in this area is that people don't just need jobs to earn a living, but also to stay off the streets so that they don't get killed."

The Sarah Gad 2020 job fair is set to take place Sunday, November 17th, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Project HOOD Communities in the South Side neighborhood of Woodlawn. Gad’s campaign has enlisted employers across a variety of industries, from Amazon to the security industry, that are amenable to hiring people with criminal backgrounds. The fair will also include a professional clothing drive and resumé station led by graduate student volunteers. Gad says she hopes to see as many residents as possible attend the fair and leave employed.

Gad is a third-year law student at the University of Chicago and outspoken advocate for re-entry and rehabilitation. She says she was motivated by her own experiences as a former inmate to attend law school and advocate for criminal justice reform. Her activism and philanthropy work in the realm of criminal justice reform and civil rights earned her the 2019 University of Chicago Humanitarian Award. If elected, she will become the nation’s first formerly incarcerated female legislator.

For more information about the Sarah Gad 2020 job fair, the positions available, or how to reserve a table for your place of business, contact the campaign’s outreach coordinator, Dr. Sabha Abour, at drabour@sarahgad2020.com or 773-236-0041.

Sarah Gad 2020 Official Campaign Video



