Recruiting for Good Awards Reya Steele Winner of Moms Who Do More Good

Recruiting for Good is awarding awesome LA mom, Reya Steele who teaches garden-based nutrition to elementary school students and develops nutrition curriculum.

Every month we're celebrating moms who use their talent for good. Nominate yourself or a mom who is doing more good every day.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a fun monthly award celebrating moms who 'Work to Do More Good' as school counselors, social workers, and teachers; role-modeling and teaching kids positive life values every day that prepare them for tomorrow's jobs.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I attended the Vegan Festival in Orange County, Ca, where I was fortunate to meet Reya...Our moms fun for good award was inspired by Reya; and is our November 2019 winner. We're excited about all the 'Good,' she is doing in the community, please visit her website www.HealingWithPlants.US to learn more."About Reya Steele is a Holistic Health and Nutrition Educator specializing in the medicinal power of plants and a whole food plant-based diet. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from College of Charleston. For the past the 23 years, her passion for research and expert writing focused on; food system, nutrition, and holistic health. Reya has a certificate in Plant Based Nutrition from the Center for Nutrition Studies and Cornell University, is ServSafe Certified, and is a member of the Teaching Gardens Network. She currently divides her time between teaching garden-based nutrition to elementary school students, developing nutrition curriculum, finishing a book on nutrition science, publishing plant-based recipes, and developing the holistic health education website www.HealingWithPlants.us . Reya's first recipe book, The Frugivore Diet, is scheduled to be released December 1, 2019.Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life by rewarding food for good. Participate in the funnest contests for kids, men, women, and vegans too to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com



