Crystal Endeavor's 2022 Expedition Collection Now Available for Booking

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers seeking bold adventurous journeys, immersive cultural connections and unexpected discoveries now have more options than ever at their fingertips, as Crystal Expedition Cruises opens the books for Crystal Endeavor’s 2022 and January 2023 itineraries. Luxury voyages of nine to 19 nights will take discerning guests to the High Arctic and Antarctica, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and Chilean fjords and glaciers on designated “Remote Expeditions”, while “Cultural Discovery” and “Destination Exploration” sailings sail to Western Europe, the British Isles, Africa’s west coast, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

“Crystal Endeavor’s 2022 and early 2023 voyages focus heavily on the expedition nature of Crystal Expedition Cruises, with voyages to some remote locales that have rarely seen human explorers,” said Mark Spillane, director of marketing and sales for Crystal Expedition Cruises. “These remarkable journeys, along with those that offer in-depth perspectives of local cultures and the natural wonders of the destinations, are exactly what travelers continue to tell us they want most – all while exploring the world in the unwavering luxury that they expect from Crystal.”

Among the highlights of the new roster for Crystal Endeavor are a collection of voyages into the High Arctic, Norway, Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland; new “river explorations” in Europe, along the Guadalquivir and the Loire rivers into Seville and Nantes, respectively; new Africa voyages sailing along the Ivory and Gold coasts and exploring Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone and more; new routes along South America’s west coast, as well as Chile’s famous fjords and Lake Region and Patagonia; and nine voyages to Antarctica with focuses in the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

Crystal Endeavor’s 2022 collection of all-inclusive itineraries is now available for booking, with fares beginning at $6,299 per person. The German-built, 20,000-GRT, all-suite Polar Class-6 expedition yacht will accommodate just 200 guests with elegantly casual, expansive public spaces; all-suite, butler-serviced guest rooms; Michelin-inspired dining options including Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa and state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Expedition-specific amenities and spaces will enhance guests’ experience, including designated “mud rooms” and helicopter lounge.

