Autolus Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:40 am GMT in London, UK.



A live webcast of the conference presentation can be access through the investor section of the Autolus website at https://www.autolus.com . A replay will be available following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com .



Investor and media contact:

Silvia Taylor

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Autolus

+1-240-801-3850

s.taylor@autolus.com

UK:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.