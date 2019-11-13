Health Performance Specialists Expands Support for Independent Venous and Vascular Physicians

Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today that it will be hosting an independent physician roundtable in Tampa, FL.

Our network physicians are some of the highest performing vein and vascular experts in the world!” — Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Health Performance Specialists

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today that it will be hosting an independent physician roundtable in Tampa, FL. The roundtable will be held January 31, 2020 through February 2, 2020 at The Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel. HPS roundtables bring together network physicians from across the country for face to face discussions on current best practices associated with managing and growing vein and vascular clinics. The agenda of the roundtables traditionally include multiple topics including marketing, purchasing, human resources, and data analytics.

The HPS physician network is by invitation only and is the largest and only independent vein and vascular physician network in the United States. HPS physicians own and operate clinics across multiple states including Ohio, Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

“Our network physicians are some of the highest performing vein and vascular experts in the world,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Health Performance Specialists. “Our roundtables provide time for these thought leaders to get together and advance the business of venous medicine.”

About Health Performance Specialists

Health Performance Specialists, LLC, is a physician-led Management Services Organization network of independent physicians that helps physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive. A 21-year cancer survivor with over 25 years in medical practice and practice management our Managing Director, Christopher Pittman, M.D., understands what medical practices need to be successful in a constantly changing healthcare marketplace. He is a nationally recognized expert in health care policy, medical economics, and health information technology including EMR, medical informatics, and telemedicine. HPS executive team members are nationally recognized experts in digital media, design thinking, operations, and financial intelligence. Our team provides industry leading services to aligned network physicians to positively benefit each other and our patients.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.