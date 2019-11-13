Hillard Heintze to Release Final Report Today on its Independent Review of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting on May 31, 2019

Electronic Copies of the Report Will Be Available on the City and Hillard Heintze Websites at 6 p.m., Eastern

/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hillard Heintze announced that it will present the results of its review of the mass-casualty shooting that took the lives of 12 innocent people at the City of Virginia Beach’s Municipal Center on May 31, 2019. At 6 p.m., Eastern Time, the firm will present its findings to the City’s employees and the City Council. The report will be available online at that time on the City’s website (www.vbgov.com), as well as that of Hillard Heintze (www.hillardheintze.com).



About Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management teams in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Headquartered in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through six practices: Security Risk Management, Security Design, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,250+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices and delivering work in 100 countries throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams participate on projects in all markets across industries. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

Courtney Ramirez Hillard Heintze 312-229-9885 courtney.ramirez@hillardheintze.com



