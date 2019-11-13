Medical Laser Systems Market To Reach USD 4148.8 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Medical Laser Systems Market Size – USD 1709.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.2%, Medical Laser Systems Industry Trends – Development of technologically advanced systems

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Laser Systems market was valued at USD 1709.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4148.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2%. The primary factor driving the growth of this industry is technological advancements. The latest advancements in technology have led to an increase in the number of its applications in the medical industry. These advancements have benefits such as small incisions, decrease in the intensity of pain and fast recovery after any surgical procedure. These devices are becoming more advanced with the employment of hand-held diodes. Moreover, the increase in the application of technology for various cosmetic treatments, including hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring also support market growth.

Increasing incidences of chronic and skin diseases and the growing aging population are other major factors contributing to the growth of this industry. Globally, the geriatric population plays a major role in the growth of the market. In old age, loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of skin takes place. The appearance and characteristics of skin alters and leads to wrinkles, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and sagging of the skin. According to the UN-DESA, the population of individuals above 60 years of age in the U.S. will be 107 Million and that in China would be 437 million. The growing geriatric population worldwide is leading to the increasing adoption of these devices; thus, supporting the growth of the overall industry.

For safe operation of a medical laser system, all its essential functions must be monitored exhaustively to ensure that a device will switch off as soon as any malfunction occurs. The essential quantities are the output power and the output energy for pulsed devices. Typically, the power and the energy are monitored at three positions: directly at the head, distal to the shutter and control system, proximal to the beam handling system and inside the optical end unit as close as possible to the exit.

On the basis of application, the urology segment dominates the global medical laser systems market

Solid state devices are projected to witness lucrative development due to technological advancements and increasing application in the diagnostic field

Dental application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%. Medical devices are extensively used in dentistry for the treatment of tooth decay, gum diseases, and biopsy

For power lasers, the power supply, the cooling system and the head are arranged in a laser console. It also contains the first shutter and the control units, as well as the input coupler for the beam-handling system. The beam-handling systems for the far IR and sometimes also for the UV region could be articulated arms. Light guides are used in the near-UV-region, in the visible and the near-IR regions.

Based on end-use, cosmetic dominates the global market with a 50% contribution in 2018. The increasing number of aesthetic procedures and growing demand for non-invasive treatments are some of the major factors fostering the growth of the cosmetics segment

In solid- and liquid-state lasers, the medium is excited by optical pumping. Flash lamps and arc lamps are utilized or other suitable light sources like diodes. In gaseous devices an electric discharge directly through the medium excites the atoms and the molecules via electron impact. To keep the optical losses low and to achieve optimum feedback and decoupling, the resonator mirror must be well coated and uncoated, respectively.

Optical feedback is possible only if the resonator mirrors are aligned in such a way that the electromagnetic wave is reflected into itself. This condition calls for a precise, highly stabilized mechano-optical design of the laser head; highly stable under all temperature and pressure conditions.

North America dominates the global medical laser systems with a 44% regional share.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 19.7% of the global Medical Laser Systems industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

Key participants include Alcon Laboratories, AngioDynamics, American Medical Systems, Biolase, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, and Cardiogenesis Corporation among others

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical Laser Systems market on the basis of type, disease type, treatment type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solid state laser systems Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems Alexandrite Laser Systems Ruby Laser Systems

Gaseous state laser systems Co2 Laser Systems Argon Laser Systems Krypton Laser Systems Metal Vapor Laser Systems Helium – Neon Laser Systems Excimer Laser Systems

Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Surgical

Cosmetic

Dental

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

