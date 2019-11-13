Irving Tissue Officially Opens $470 million tissue production plant in Macon, Georgia and Announces Additional $400 million expansion project!

/EIN News/ -- MACON, Ga., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Tissue’s newest $470 million tissue plant is officially open in Macon, Georgia and based on a new, additional $400 million investment, will soon double its capacity. The announcement was made at a ceremony held today at the new plant where Irving Tissue President Robert K. Irving was joined by Georgia Lieutenant-Governor Geoff Duncan, Macon- Bibb-County Mayor Robert Reichert, MCBIA Chairman Robert Fountain Jr. and other dignitaries to celebrate both the official opening of the plant and yet another major investment by Irving Tissue in the community.



“It is a great day for Macon, the state of Georgia and Irving Tissue. We’re pleased to be expanding our business in the United States. We knew that this plant’s strategic location would allow us to reach key markets and help to drive our growth. Our customers’ enthusiastic support of its state-of-the-art technology has meant that our new plant is already at capacity, so we’re thrilled to announce the second phase of this expansion project,” said Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Tissue. “This exciting expansion is possible because of our valued customers and the commitment of our employees and suppliers to deliver the best value and quality."

Irving Tissue’s new $470 million plant is located on Allen Road in the Sofkee Industrial Park and employs more than 200 people. It produces ultra-premium quality household paper products including soft bath tissue and high-quality paper towel that is both strong and absorbent.

The new second phase of the project represents an additional $400 million investment, adding another 150 jobs and will be completed by January 2022. “We’ve already ordered an additional ThruAir Dry machine that will be a duplicate of what we already have in our Macon plant,” said Robert Irving. “This facility is part of an integrated value chain from sustainably managed forests to the store shelf. Most of the pulp for Macon products comes from our mill in Saint John, New Brunswick.”

“Irving Tissue has been an excellent employer in Macon-Bibb County,” said Governor Kemp. “We are excited to see this great, Georgia Made company expanding its operations even further. This announcement speaks to the strength of Georgia’s booming manufacturing industry, made possible by our world-class workforce. As the No. 1 State for Business seven years in a row, we know that our existing industries create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians every day, and I am grateful for Irving Tissue’s continued investment in Georgia.”

“J.D. Irving, Ltd. is a well-respected company with a North American footprint. We are thrilled and delighted they have chosen to locate and expand their facility for their consumer products division - Irving Tissue - in Macon-Bibb County. The company’s fundamental values, that have driven its success, include a responsibility to make a positive difference in the communities where they are proud to live and work,” says Mayor Robert A.B. Reichert. “Not only are they setting a high standard within their industry, they are setting a new standard of community involvement and support here in Macon-Bibb County. Before their plant even opened, they were already fully involved in our community in multiple ways.”

“Today is a great day for Macon and Middle Georgia,” said Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Robby Fountain. “Irving Tissue’s additional investment totaling nearly $1 billion since 2017 in our community is another testament to why Macon-Bibb County is a great place to do business.”

The first phase of the expansion involved 1.5 million person hours of work for contractors during construction with over 1,000 people on site at peak. Upwards of 50 Georgia companies were contracted during the build with dozens more subcontracted. Phase Two of the project will begin immediately and is expected to involve approximately one million person hours of work for contractors.

Construction of the Macon plant doubled Irving Tissue’s annual ThruAir Dry capacity increasing it by 75,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 15 million cases; Phase Two will increase that to 30 million case capacity in Macon.

About Irving Tissue

Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. It is part of Irving Consumer Products, one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Read more at www.irvingconsumerproducts.com.

For further information please contact:

Mary Keith, VP of Communications

J.D. Irving, Limited Cell: 506-650-8209

Email: keith.mary@jdirving.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b770565b-331c-4005-a872-c0537797e7b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c1e0e4-b716-45dd-bc47-2c175119ee4b

Irving Tissue Ribbon Cutting Pictured at the grand opening ceremony of the new Irving Tissue plant in Macon, Georgia, from left to right are: Brian Solheim, Plant Manager, Irving Tissue Macon; Anitra Thomas, the first local employee, Irving Tissue Macon; James Gunn, Site Lead and Project Director; David Dennis, Vice President of Manufacturing, Irving Tissue; James D. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving; Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Tissue and Co-CEO of J.D. Irving; Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, State of Georgia, Mayor Robert Reichert, Macon-Bibb; Robert Fountain Jr., Chairman Macon Bibb Industrial Authority, Tim Baade, General Manager, Irving Consumer Products; Olivia Irving, Commercial Strategy Manager, Irving Tissue, and Bill Hart, Vice President of US Business Operations, Irving Tissue. Irving Tissue Unveiling Pictured at the grand opening ceremony of the new Irving Tissue plant in Macon, Georgia, from left to right are: James D. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving; Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Tissue and Co-CEO of J.D. Irving; Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, State of Georgia; and Mayor Robert Reichert, Macon-Bibb County. The rendering shows Irving Tissue’s newest $470 million tissue plant, along with the $400 million expansion for a new tissue machine.



