Black Knight, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On November 6, 2019, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. ("PennyMac") filed a lawsuit against Black Knight for unfair and deceptive trade practices. The lawsuit alleges that Black Knight used its market dominance in mortgage loan servicing systems to entrap licensees and stifle competition. The Complaint also reveals that PennyMac gave notice that it was terminating its contract with Black Knight in May 2019. Black Knight failed to properly disclose to the market the loss of this significant customer and substantial revenue source. Based on this news, Black Knight’s share price fell by $4.69 or about 7.5% on the same day.

