Cintas Corporation Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws 

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On November 13, 2013, Spruce Point Management published an investment research opinion on Cintas, a uniform rental, safety, and fire inspection service company. According to the report, which largely relied upon information received through FOIA requests, there is evidence that Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and by falsifying inspections. In response to this report, The Company’s share price fell as low as $9.76 per share, or about 4%, in intraday trading.

