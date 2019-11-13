Enterprise Ventures Corporation Wins $1.6 Million Contract to Expand its Occupational and Environmental Health Advancements with the U.S. Air Force

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded a competitively bid $1.6 million contract to aid the Air National Guard control occupational and environmental health hazards. Along with the prime contractor, 1st American Systems & Services, EVC will build on its work for the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM).

For the USAFSAM, EVC is helping to establish the standardized processes and training required to communicate occupational and environmental health solutions throughout the Air Force. Those efforts are now expanded to the Air National Guard.

EVC hired six new employees with industrial hygiene backgrounds, experience, and capabilities to work on this contract, which was awarded by the 711th Human Performance Wing for Air National Guard Installation Occupational and Environmental Health Support Services. The new staff will be led by Travis Riley, EVC Certified Industrial Hygienist, who is extending the work he’s done for other Air Force Major Commands to support Air National Guard airmen with data-based decisions and focused training to control and eliminate hazards.

“Our experts will work with our teammate, 1st American, which is among the most successful businesses supporting USAFSAM. We’re very happy to have their technical and business professionals leading this effort,” said Ben Lacy, EVC’s Manager of Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health Services.

A base contract runs through July 2020 and an option period to continue through January 2021.

EVC and its parent company, Concurrent Technologies Corporation, have provided continuous safety project support to the National Guard Bureau (both Army National Guard and Air National Guard) for more than six years.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

Attachment

Mary Bevan Enterprise Ventures Corporation 814-269-2490 BevanM@ctc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.