United States Freelancer Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023: Growing Popularity of Online Freelancing & Scope of Artificial Intelligence in Freelancing

US Freelancer Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the US freelancer market in terms of volume, segments, regions, type of employment and annual gross volume (AGV).



Under the competitive landscape, the general competitive scenario of the global freelancer market has been described qualitatively. This is followed by qualitative analysis of project based freelance players, on-demand freelance players and freelance management systems.



Freelancer, freelance worker and gig worker are terminologies are used frequently for a person who is self-employed. It is in no way necessary for freelancers to be committed to a particular employer for a long-term. Freelancing platforms are used by businesses and independent professionals to connect and collaborate with clients are located in remote locations. Many times, freelance workers are represented by a company or a temporary agency that resells freelance labour to clients. Others work independently or use professional associations or websites in order to get work.

The gig economy/ freelancer market can be split according to the type of services a freelancer provides. The four types of services are asset sharing services, transportation services, professional services and handmade goods, households and miscellaneous services (HGHM). Web, mobile, software development, design, writing, translation, market research, consulting, admin support are few examples of services out of many that are offered through freelancing.

The US freelancer market is expected to showcase a growing trend over the years (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as the desire of working professionals to have control over flexibility and independence, upsurge in cost of living in the US forcing people to look for additional income sources, benefits to employers and widening educational gap contributing to the hiring of freelancers in larger numbers. The freelancer market is also confronted by challenges such as unpredictability in generation of income, deadline pressures and cost of training.

Greater adoption of freelancing by youngsters, growing popularity of online freelancing, scope of artificial intelligence (AI) in freelancing and incorporation of portable benefits such as retirement benefits, health insurance etc. are some of the latest trends existing in the freelance market in the US that have been captured in this report.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US freelancer market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Fiverr International Ltd., Upwork Inc., Freelancer Limited and Toptal LLC are some of the major players operating in the US freelancer market whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Freelancer: An Overview

2.2 Types of Freelance Services

2.3 List of Services offered through Freelancing

2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Freelancing



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Freelancer Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Freelancer Market by Volume

3.1.2 The US Freelancer Market Volume by Segments

3.1.3 The US Freelance Independent Contractors Market by Volume

3.1.4 The US Freelance Diversified Workers Market by Volume

3.1.5 The US Freelance Moonlighters Market by Volume

3.1.6 The US Freelance Temporary Workers Market by Volume

3.1.7 The US Freelance Business Owners Market by Volume

3.1.8 The US Freelancer Market Volume by Region (South, West, Midwest and North East)

3.1.9 The US Freelancer Market by Type of Employment

3.1.10 The US Freelancer Market by Annual Personal Income

3.1.11 The US Freelancer Market by Annual Gross Volume (AGV)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Control over Flexibility and Independence

4.1.2 Upsurge in Cost of Living

4.1.3 Benefits to Employers

4.1.4 Educational Gap contributing to Greater Hiring of Freelance Workers

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Unpredictability in the Generation of Income

4.2.2 Deadline Pressures

4.2.3 Cost of Training

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Hike in Adoption of Freelancing Activities by Youngsters

4.3.2 Growing Popularity of Online Freelancing

4.3.3 Portable Benefits

4.3.4 Scope of Artificial Intelligence in Freelancing



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Online Freelancer Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 General Competitive Scenario

5.2 Online Staffing and Management Platforms by Type

5.2.1 Global Project Based Freelancing Players

5.2.2 Global On-Demand Freelancing Players

5.2.3 Freelancer Management Systems



6. Company Profiles



Fiverr International Ltd

Freelancer Limited

Toptal LLC

Upwork Inc.

