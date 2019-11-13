United States Pest Control Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2023: Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A Activity)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Pest Control Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Pest Control Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the US pest control market by value, by end-users and by pest type. Under the competitive landscape, players operating in the pest control market at global level, North America and the US have been compared on the basis of share.



The pest control is segmented on the basis of different types, pest category and application. On the basis of type, pest control is classified as Chemical, Mechanical, Biological and Others. On the basis of pest category, pest control is segmented as Insects, Termites, Rodents and Others. There are various applications of pest control: Residential (Termite Control, Bedbug Control, Rat Control), Commercial (Healthcare Sector, Pharmaceutical Sector), Agricultural, Industrial and Others.



The US pest control market has increased at a significant CAGR over the past years and projections are made that the market would be growing at a healthy trade in the forecast period i.e. 2019-2023. The US pest control market is expected to increase due to growing disposable income per capita, increasing household expenditure, growing urban population, changing climatic conditions etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as environmental effects, health issues, building resistance towards pesticides etc.



Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity, digital pest control, increasing consumer awareness and demand for vector control and shift towards organic farming are some of the latest trends in the US pest control market that have been captured in this report.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US pest control market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The pest control market is dominated by a few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the US pest control market is dominated by Rollins, Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., Rentokil Initial plc (Rentokil Steritech), and Ecolab Inc., who are also profiled with their business overview, financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pests: An Overview

2.2 Pests: Segmentation Overview

2.3 Pest Control: An Overview

2.3.1 Pest Control Methods

2.4 Pest Control: Segmentation Overview

2.4.1 Segmentation on the Basis of Type

2.4.2 Segmentation on the Basis of Pest Type

2.4.3 Segmentation on the Basis of Application



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Pest Control Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Pest Control Market by Value

3.2 The US Pest Control Market: End-User Analysis

3.2.1 The US Pest Control Market by End Users

3.2.2 The US Residential Pest Control Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Commercial Pest Control Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Other Pest Control Market by Value

3.3 The US Pest Control Market: Pest Type Analysis

3.3.1 The US Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Termite and Other Pests)

3.3.2 The US Termite Control Market by Value

3.4 The US Pest Control Market by Pest Control Service Provider

3.4.1 The US Pest Control Market by Pest Control Service Provider

3.5 The US Pest Control Market: Type of Services Analysis

3.5.1 The US Pest Control Market by Services Used

3.6 The US Pest Control Market: Customer Service Satisfaction Analysis

3.6.1 Pest Control Service Satisfaction by Provider in the US

3.7 The US Pest Control Market: Likelihood of Switching Providers

3.7.1 Likelihood of Switching Providers by Consumers in the US



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Population and Urban Population

4.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income Per Capita

4.1.3 Growing Industrial Production

4.1.4 Changing Climatic Conditions

4.1.5 Upsurge in Household Expenditure

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Environmental Effects

4.2.2 Health Issues

4.2.3 Problems in Application

4.2.4 Building Pest Resistance towards Pesticides

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A Activity)

4.3.2 Digital Pest Control

4.3.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand for Vector Control

4.3.4 Shift towards Organic Pesticides



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.2 Global Pest Control Market Players by Regional Share

5.3 North America Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.4 The US Pest Control Market Players by Share

5.5 The US Pest Control Market Players Financial Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy



Ecolab Inc.

Rentokil Initial plc (Rentokil Steritech)

Rollins, Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc

