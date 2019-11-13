Access-Power, Inc. Announces the Official Launch of our Beta Test Mode Website Called Clones by Drones™

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation is pleased to announce that our website is LIVE!



We opened up our beta test website for test ONLINE ORDERs today. Customers can purchase our product, and once paid, we will send their product by Drones! Have fun! We have the orders being placed in test mode on COD basis for now while we test. Customers can place an order, and we will send you the order confirmation after placing your order.

Customers can visit us at http://www.clonesbydrones.com and place their order for one of the top legendary strains cloned from our original seed vault, to also include crowd favorites like Lemon Haze OG™, Candy Kush™, and also Bubblelicious™ in addition to about 20 (twenty) other varieties of their favorite Indica and Sativa strains. Order your favorite Clone, and we will deliver this to you out of the Sky, direct to you.

Patrick J. Jensen commented, “This is revolutionary. This is the next generation in Marijuana and Marijuana Clone products delivery intended for recreational and medicinal use. We believe we are the first in the country to offer this futuristic new drone delivery service for their marijuana and medical marijuana needs.”

The trademark for this name and service is under the brand name, Clones by Drones™, a method and delivery of marijuana and marijuana clone products online, and delivered by Drones. We are very excited about our future.

In addition, the Company also offers a variety of calming pet products on its website: http://www.mycbdpets.com . There is no dilution in ACCR through the end of 2021. Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. Access-Power, Inc., is seeking to merge with another entity with experienced management to create value for our shareholders.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR







