Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report (2019-2025) with a Focus on Chinese Markets

China's Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Projected to Grow from 171.9 Billion Units to 276 Billion Units from 2018-2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%



This report highlights the following:

Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (supply and demand, price trend and competitive landscape)

Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (development environment, supply and demand, import and export, price trend and competitive pattern)

China's electrode foil industry (market size, competitive pattern, development prospects, etc.)

16 aluminum electrolytic capacitor manufacturers (performance, major projects, production layout, production and sales, development strategies, etc.

11 electrode foil producers (operating results, major products, production layout, production and sales, development strategies, among others.

Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor market has been expanding amid a transfer of its downstream industries to China like home appliance illumination, cellphones, and computers as well as automatic control, with breakthroughs having been made in particular technical areas. Besides, the aluminum electrolytic capacitors for high-end energy-efficient lighting have been up to the world's advanced level.

Aluminum electrolytic capacitor finds wide application in consumer electronics, computer & peripherals, automated control, automobile, optoelectronic products, electronic communication, rail transit and so forth. In 2018, the applied markets were as follows: consumer electronics 35%, computer & peripherals 22%, industry, electric power and illumination 18%, automobile 10%, telecommunications & the concerned 8%, and others 7%.

As far as competition is concerned, Japanese vendors including NCC, Nichicon, Rubycon, and Panasonic command a combined 56% market share worldwide. The players from Japan, Europe, America, Taiwan (China) and South Korea rule the roost in the market of medium and high-end products, while Chinese peers Hunan Aihua Group Co., Ltd. and Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. hold a respective market share of 4.7% and 3.4% and they dedicate themselves to the production of low-end products in order to substitute for imports, seeing a faster revenue growth rate than Japanese companies. In particular, Hunan Aihua Group is a full-fledged business with more mature capacitors and it has been a supplier for the lighting giants such as Philips and OSRAM.

Due to the absence of technical barriers, low-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors compete fiercely on price and get primarily utilized in DVD, ordinary acoustics, electronic toys, etc. There is a fairly high demanding from medium-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors on the manufacturing process and quality of components and materials, and the market with the adequate competition is in a balance between supply and demand. The mid-range aluminum electrolytic capacitors are used mainly for lighting, TV, consumer electronics and display.

The top-end aluminum electrolytic capacitor has such merits as long service life, low resistance, large ripple current resistance and quite high a working temperature limit, so has it the rather high added value. The top-quality capacitors serve the fields like top-end energy-efficient lighting products, solar energy, wind power, communication & inverter, and automotive electronics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Capacitor

1.1 Definition and Classification Capacitor

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.2 Industry Chain of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.3 Application of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

1.4 Cost Structure



2. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market

2.1 Market Supply & Demand

2.1.1 Supply

2.1.2 Demand

2.1.3 Price Trend

2.2 Competition



3. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy

3.1.2 Technology

3.1.3 Industry Status Quo

3.2 Market Supply & Demand

3.2.1 Production

3.2.2 Expansion Plan

3.2.3 Demand

3.2.4 Consumption Structure

3.3 Import & Export

3.3.1 Import

3.3.2 Export

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Price Trend



4. Electrode Foil Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Electrode Foil Market

4.2.1 Market Scale

4.2.2 Competition

4.3 China Electrode Foil Market

4.3.1 Market Scale

4.3.2 Key Supply Enterprises

4.3.3 Market Price



5. Key Electrode Foil Manufactures

5.1 JCC

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Business in China

5.2 KDK

5.3 Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

5.4 Xinjiang Joinworld Co., Ltd.

5.5 Capxon International Electronic Co., Ltd.

5.6 Nantong Haixing Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.7 Huafeng Electronic Aluminum Foil Co., Ltd.

5.8 Guangxi Hezhou Guidong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.9 Jiangsu United Technology Co., Ltd.

5.10 Nantong South Light Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

5.11 Inner Mongolia New Changjiang Mining & Investment Group



6. Key Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Manufactures

6.1 NCC

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Business in China

6.2 Nichicon

6.3 Rubycon

6.4 Panasonic

6.5 Hitachi AIC

6.6 TDK-EPCOS

6.7 ELNA

6.8 Samyoung

6.9 LELON Electronics Corporation

6.10 Teapo Electronic Corp.

6.11 Hunan Aihua Group Co., Ltd.

6.12 Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co. Ltd.

6.13 Man Yue International Holdings Limited

6.14 Yangzhou Shengda Group

6.15 Jiangsu Huawei Century Electronics Group Co., Ltd.



