Global and China RF Coaxial Cable Markets, Forecast to 2025

China’s Coaxial Cable Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Between 2019 and 2025



This report highlights the following:

Global and Chinese RF coaxial cable market (development status, market size, competitive pattern, etc.)

RF coaxial cable market segments (market demand and competitive pattern)

RF coaxial cable downstream sectors;

9 foreign and 13 Chinese RF coaxial cable companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin, R&D and investment, RF coaxial cable business, development strategy, etc.)

As the rapid application of 5G to areas from internet of things (IoT) to wireless communications across the world fuels demand for RF coaxial cables (especially for fine/ultrafine products), global RF coaxial cable market has been ballooning, being expectedly worth USD7,024 million in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%.



At present, the global RF communication cable market features a relatively high concentration: players including Belden, Gore, Habia, Times, Nexans, Sumitomo, and Hitachi, rule the roost. These multinational giants remain superior and fairly competitive in the capital, technology, research and development, and marketing, with quick response to market dynamics and technological updates.



The Chinese Market

China as a key producer and consumer of RF coaxial cables has already built the world's biggest 4G network. As of June 2019, its mobile phone users had totaled 1.59 billion, including 1.23 billion 4G users, or 77.6% of the total. In the wake of the IoT boom and growing demand for base stations, China's mobile communication base stations have numbered 7.32 million, 4.45 million of which are 4G ones as a percentage of 60.8% in the total.



On June 6, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China issued 5G business licenses to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network, which marked that the country opened an era of commercial 5G.



With wide coverage of 4G and commercial use of 5G, the Chinese RF coaxial cable market has been on the rise and is expected to be valued at RMB78.2 billion in 2019, an annualized upsurge of 10.3%. As 5G technology advances apace and other sectors like aerospace demand ever more, China's coaxial cable market size is projected to show a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025.



Key Chinese RF coaxial cable companies include Kingsignal, Hengxin Technology, Trigiant Group, Zhejiang Shengyang Science and Technology, Zhongtian RF Cable, Chengdu Zhongling Radio Communications, Shenyu Communication, and Zhuhai Hansen Technology. Among them, Shenyu Communication boasts the biggest capacity, 1,290,210 km a year.

