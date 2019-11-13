Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present John Paul Philippe and Aaron Wexler Opens 11.14. 2019 from 6 until 8 PM

John Paul and Aaron Wexler Exhibition November 2019 Photo 1 John Paul Philippe and Aaron Wexler Exhibition November 2019 John Paul Philippe and Aaron Wexler Exhibition Image 3

Exhibit by Aberson presents a show of new work from John Paul Philippe and Aaron Wexler, Thurs. 11.14.2019 from 6 until 8 PM

TULSA, OK, USA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents John Paul Philippe + Aaron Wexler

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

November 14th through December 7th

Opening Thursday,November 14th, 6-8pm

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition titled, Tandem, a show of new work by artists, John Paul Philippe and Aaron Wexler. The show opens Thursday,November 14th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105. Phillippe and Wexler both are drawn to the organic shapes from nature, and record their musings as paintings and dimensional artwork. For the exhibition Philippe has chosen the Hortensia plant, more commonly referred to as the hydrangea as a subject and his paintings. Philippe notes that as a child, he thought the hydrangea was more beautiful than he could imagine. Back then he called it a “snowball bush.” Wexler’s work is more linear and architectural on the surface, but dimensionally reveals the same softness and fascination with the forms in nature.

Originally from Henrietta, Oklahoma, John Paul Philippe is a multi-talented painter and designer who divides his time between bucolic upstate home and roster of clients around the world. His distinctively modernist painting style put him on the map, and John-Paul now references this clean, graphic style in projects as diverse as furniture design, murals, large scale sculpture and even a private chapel in the Dominican Republic. John-Paul has also collaborated with Barneys New York on design components for a dozen stores, both in the US and Japan. In Tulsa, his sculpture is the highlight to the front of the Lululemon facade in the Center 1 Shopping Center 1.

Aaron Wexler creates unique, conceptual drawings and collages from different representations of abstraction in nature from prints, books and photographs. The concept of concealing and revealing in his work is an important form of the visual experience. Shape, line, and color influence the positive and negative spaces amid a color palette that ranges from natural to vibrant. Wexler compiles patterns and images in his work as a powerful visual response.

Aaron Wexler’s exquisite work has been shown in exhibitions all over the world. His works are in numerous collections and he has lectured at several institutions, including The Drawing Center, NY, New School University, Penn State University, Christies Education, and The National Academy Museum, NY. Aaron’s work has been reviewed by The New York Times and featured in both catalogs and books.

For further information please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.