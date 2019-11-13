Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Market Outlook to 2025 with a Focus on the Chinese Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China’s Output Of Lithium-Ion Battery Reached 102 GWh in 2018 as a Percentage of 53.4% in the Global Total, Ranking First in the World for Ten Consecutive Years



This report highlights the following:

Global lithium battery anode material market (scale & forecast, competitive landscape, the development of new anode materials, etc.;

Chinese lithium battery anode material market (policies, market size & prediction, competitive pattern, price trend, etc.)

Global and Chinese Markets of Such Upstream Materials for Anode Materials as graphite, silicon carbide, lithium titanate and graphene (market size, competitive pattern, import & export, price trend, etc.)

Global and Chinese lithium battery markets (size, competition, and demand for anode materials and predictions, etc.)

9 global and 12 Chinese manufacturers of anode materials (profile, anode material business, development of silicon-based anode, production capacities of bases, operation and performance, etc.)

3 manufacturers of lithium titanate materials (profile, operation, lithium titanate business, etc.)

Lithium-ion battery finds wide application in consumer electronics and gets increasingly used in the automotive sector, with its market having been ballooning since 2009 and approximating $43.5 billion worldwide in 2018.

Anode materials make up 10% to 18% costs of materials for lithium-ion battery. In 2018, China's shipment of anode materials was 192 kilotons with an upsurge of 31.51% on an annualized basis and is expected to see a fairly high growth rate in the forthcoming years and soar to 850 kilotons in 2025.



Of anode materials, artificial graphite and natural graphite hold a combined share of at least 90% and both have been spawned and utilized commercially. With superiorities in cyclic performance and safety, artificial graphite remains the mainstay of anode materials in China and gets used mostly in the power battery market and the high-end consumption market. In 2018, China's shipment of artificial graphite jumped to 133 kilotons (a 69.27% share of shipments of all anode materials), soaring by roughly 33% from a year earlier, presenting a CAGR of as high as 46.34% between 2014 and 2018



The global anode material market is almost monopolized by the four giants including Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical, Shanshan Technology Co., Ltd, and Mitsubishi Chemical, seizing 67% shares together by output worldwide. In China, the three including Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd and Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd. compete fiercely, with CR3 standing at 61% and CR5 76%.



Being bullish about the future, the manufacturers of anode materials are vigorously expanding production capacities. In 2018, Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. put new capacity of 30 kilotons into production, so did Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd's 110 kilotons. Jiangxi Zichen Technology will add new capacity of 20 kilotons in 2019. The industry is faced with overcapacity with capacity utilization of less than 50%.

Key Insights

Power battery sales reached 65 GWh in 2018 with a spurt of 46.1% year on year due to strong demand from new energy vehicle, where lithium-ion battery finds most application;

Consumer battery market has matured over many years of development. The sales of lithium-ion battery for digital products edged down 2.2% year on year and posted 31.8 GWh in 2018 when the consumer electronics market was depressed. Nevertheless, the debut of 5G and flexible screen is conducive to sizable growth of the consumer battery market;

Energy storage battery market is still in its infancy but with huge potentials. In 2018, the energy storage battery market embraced considerable growth and its sales volume climbed to 5.2 GWh, jumping by 36.8% from the previous year thanks to the progression of telecommunication energy storage industry, the commercialization of electric energy storage market as well as the cost cuts of lithium iron phosphate battery.

Future Trends

The specific energy density of graphite is up to the limit, and the market is urgent for the new anode material of higher energy density. Silicon-carbon composite anode materials will be a direction.

Being squeezed by both upstream raw materials and downstream battery manufacturers, the price of anode materials will be a downward trend.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Silicon-based Anode Material



2. Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.3 New Anode Materials

2.3.1 Lithium Titanate

2.3.2 Hard Carbon/Soft Carbon

2.3.3 Silicon-based Composites

2.3.4 Graphene



3. Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market

3.1 Industrial Policy

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.4 Price Trend



4. Upstream Raw Materials Market

4.1 Graphite

4.1.1 Global Market

4.1.2 Chinese Market

4.2 Silicon Carbide

4.2.1 Global Market

4.2.2 Chinese Market

4.3 Lithium Titanate

4.3.1 Global Market

4.3.2 Chinese Market

4.4 Graphene

4.5 Hard Carbon/Soft Carbon

4.6 Mesocarbon Microbead (MCMB)



5. Downstream Lithium-ion Battery Market

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Global

5.1.2 China

5.2 Market Structure

5.3 Competitive Landscape

5.3.1 Global

5.3.2 China

5.4 Demand Analysis

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics (3C)

5.4.2 Electric Vehicle

5.4.3 Industrial Energy Storage



6. World Famous Anode Material Companies

6.1 Hitachi Chemical

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Development History and Outlook

6.1.3 Production Base

6.1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Business

6.1.5 Layout in China

6.1.6 Core Competitiveness

6.1.7 Operating Data

6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.3 Nippon Carbon

6.4 JFE Chemical

6.5 Kureha

6.6 Others

6.6.1 3M

6.6.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical

6.6.3 XG Sciences

6.6.4 Nexeon



7. Major Chinese Anode Material Companies

7.1 Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Industrial Layout

7.1.3 Development History and Outlook

7.1.4 Products, Technologies and Solutions

7.1.5 Silicon-based Anode Material Business

7.1.6 Customer Support

7.1.7 Production and Sales

7.1.8 Core Competitiveness

7.1.9 Operating Data

7.2 Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd.

7.3 Hunan Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.

7.4 Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd.

7.5 Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6 Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd.

7.7 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co., Ltd.

7.8 Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9 Shenzhen Xiangfenghua Technology Co., Ltd.

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Hunan Morgan Hairong New Materials Co., Ltd.

7.10.2 Dalian Hongguang Lithium Co., Ltd.

7.10.3 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Co., Ltd.



8. Major Lithium Titanate Material Companies

8.1 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Development History and Outlook

8.1.3 Production Base

8.1.4 Lithium Titanate Material Business

8.1.5 Operating Data

8.2 Xing Neng New Materials Co., Ltd.

8.3 Altairnano Inc.

