The DOVE Channel Delivers a Sleigh-Full of Festive Family Favorites Just in Time for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DOVE Channel is comin’ to town with a winter wonderland of festive family-friendly favorites, as the faith-based digital-first Cinedigm (CIDM) network gets viewers into the spirit of the season with a star-studded lineup featuring 40 Yuletide classics. As part of this special event, DOVE Channel is giving viewers a chance to enjoy premium programming for the whole family all year long with the “Deck The Halls With DOVE” offer —available for just $19.99.

Starting today, DOVE viewers can experience a roster of beloved films that includes the 2008 holiday love story Lovely, Still starring fan-favorite Elizabeth Banks, Martin Landau, and Adam Scott; and the all-star musical Christmas special A Wonderama Christmas, hosted by David Osmond and featuring the talents of DJs Coco and Breezy Dotson, Donny and Marie Osmond, and John O’Hurley; as well as Maureen McCormick, Haylie Duff, and Jim O’Heir in the 2014 fish-out-of-water rom-com Naughty & Nice; and a night of laughs from a pair of iconic comedy trailblazers in Abbott & Costello: The Christmas Show; among many others.

Additionally, the Dove Channel linear network is offering a variety of curated holiday blocks all season long, including “Reason For the Season,” “12 Days to Christmas,” “Feliz Navi-Dogs,” “Dove Christmas Yule Log,” and “A Mayberry New Years Eve.” The live linear channel is available on Samsung, Stirr, and XUMO, as well as through the Direct-To-Consumer app on web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, & Roku.

The DOVE Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly and faith-driven content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Viewers can feel confident knowing that all content featured on DOVE Channel meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 28 years. Dove.org is now part of Giving Company, a Global Faith and Family Media Network, providing all profits to charity.

The DOVE Channel’s complete holiday collection is as follows:

