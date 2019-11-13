There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,309 in the last 365 days.

Teligent, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday November 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BUENA, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The Conference is taking place November 20-21, 2019 in London, UK.

Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Wednesday November 20th at 4:40 p.m. GMT+1. 

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com.  A replay will be available for 30 days.  

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact:         
Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com 

