China Financial POS Terminal Market Outlook to 2025: Market Size, Competition, Imports & Exports, Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Financial POS Terminal Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the following:

Overview of Chinese financial POS terminal market (definition & classification, category of technology, industrial chain, policies, and trends)

Global payment industry (card issuance, consumption, POS terminal shipments, competition pattern, etc.)

Chinese POS terminal industry (market size, competition, import & export)

Chinese payment industry (non-cash payment, bank card payment, third-party payment, etc.)

Chinese acquiring industry (overview, policies, market size, competition pattern, etc.)

Five overseas companies (Ingenico, Verifone, Cybernet, Bitel, First Data) and eight Chinese peers (Fujian LANDI Commercial Equipment, PAX Global Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, Fujian Newland Computer, SZZT Electronics Shenzhen, New POS Technology, Castles Technology, and Sunyard System Engineering), including profile, financials, featured products, R&D, production bases, technical features, etc.

In 2018, Chinese banks issued 7.597 billion cards, an upsurge of 13.51% from 2017. At the same time, the number of credit cards rose from 588 million in 2017 to 686 million, an addition of nearly 100 million.



With the evolution of electronic information technology and Internet technology, emerging payments like online payment, mobile payment, and fixed-line phone payment have encroached upon e-payment in the traditional consumption areas and exerted a certain effect on POS terminal-based e-payments.



However, POS terminal manufacturers have taken the initiative to adapt to the market environment by constantly launching the products with Bluetooth, USB, NFC, QR code and other payment functions, so as to keep the sustained and steady development of the industry. As of the end of 2018, 34.15 million POS terminals joined the UnionPay network in China, with a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.



Over years of development, China's POS acquiring environment has been further improved. In 2018, each POS terminal corresponded to 246 bankcards; POS terminal ownership per 1,000 people rose to 24.6 units. As per coverage of POS terminals, per capita ownership in China is far lower than that of foreign countries. With the strong consumer market at home, new tools such as smart POS terminals and MPOS terminals are mushrooming in the market. Although impacted by QR code payment, terminal-based payment is hard to be overturned in the short term, and the financial payment POS terminal industry still maintains healthy growth.



On account of strict certification system, the POS terminal industry is characterized by high access barriers and fairly high market concentration. Leading POS terminal brands in China include LANDI Commercial Equipment, PAX Global, Xinguodu, New POS Technology, VeriFone, Newland, and Justtide.



Fujian LANDI Commercial Equipment Co, Ltd, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the France-based Ingenico (100% shareholding in 2012), has developed a complete product portfolio covering financial payment terminals, mobile payment terminals, smart payment terminals, among others.



The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed PAX Global Technology Limited mainly develops and sells EFT-POS products as well as provides related services, with a rich product line. Its shipments have totaled more than 14 million units since its inception, ranking third worldwide in 2015. PAX Global Technology focuses on the markets both at home and abroad, with remarkable achievements having been made in the United States, EMEA, Brazil, APAC, etc, which accounts for 55% of the company's total revenue.



As a listed company in China's A-share market, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co, Ltd specializes in the R&D, production and sales of payment terminals; featured products are comprised of desktop POS, wireless handheld POS, telephone POS, multimedia POS, etc.. The company has drawn up the terminal + Internet + finance + big data strategy, according to which Internet payment technology will construct data processing and storage capacity of transactions enabled by cloud computing and cloud storage technology, for the sake of providing the clients and merchants with the one-stop total solutions like smart payment terminals, online and offline payment technology operation services.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Financial POS Terminal Industry

1.1 Definition & Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Primary POS Terminal Technologies

1.2.1 Profile

1.2.2 Fixed POS Terminal

1.2.3 Mobile POS Terminal

1.2.4 Imagpay

1.2.5 NFC POS Terminal

1.2.6 QR Code POS Terminal

1.2.7 CMPOS (Commercial Management Point of Sale)

1.2.8 Trends

1.3 Industrial Chain & Value Chain

1.3.1 Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Value Chain

1.4 Related Services & Fees

1.4.1 Payment Process

1.4.2 Related Services

1.4.3 Related Fees



2. Global Financial POS Terminal Market

2.1 Consumption via Bankcards

2.1.1 Global Market

2.1.2 Regional Market

2.2 POS Terminal Shipments

2.2.1 Global Market

2.2.2 Competition Pattern

2.2.3 POS Terminal Ownership

2.3 Trends



3. China Financial POS Terminal Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Size

3.2.1 UnionPay Merchants

3.2.2 UnionPay POS Terminals

3.2.3 Shipments

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Import & Export

3.4.1 Import

3.4.2 Export



4. China Payment Industry

4.1 Non-Cash Payment

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Market Size

4.2 Bank Card Payment

4.2.1 Bank Card Issuance

4.2.2 Financial IC Card

4.2.3 Bank Card Payment

4.3 Internet Payment

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Internet Payment via Banking Institutions

4.3.3 Internet Payment via Third-Party Institutions



5. China Financial POS Terminal Acquiring Market

5.1 Market Overview & Policies

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Policies

5.2 Market Situation

5.3 Market Size & Competition Pattern

5.3.1 Market Size

5.3.2 Competition Pattern

5.4 Main Acquirers

5.4.1 China UnionPay

5.4.2 Third-Party Acquirers



6. Key Players in the World

6.1 Ingenico

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Business Performance

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 R&D Costs

6.1.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

6.1.7 Business in China

6.1.8 Strategic Implementation

6.2 VeriFone

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Business Performance

6.2.3 Revenue Structure

6.2.4 Gross Margin

6.2.5 R&D Costs

6.2.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

6.2.7 Development Strategy

6.3 Cybernet

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 POS Business

6.3.3 Principal Markets

6.4 Bitel

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Main Products

6.5 First Data

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Business Performance

6.5.3 Revenue Structure



7. Key Players in China

7.1 Fujian LANDI Commercial Equipment Co, Ltd

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Business Performance

7.1.3 Main Products

7.1.4 Recent News

7.2 PAX Global Technology Limited

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Business Performance

7.2.3 Revenue Structure

7.2.4 Gross Margin

7.2.5 R&D Costs

7.2.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

7.2.7 Strategic Planning

7.3 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co, Ltd

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Business Performance

7.3.3 Revenue Structure

7.3.4 Gross Margin

7.3.5 R&D Costs

7.3.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

7.3.7 POS Production & Marketing

7.3.8 Strategic Planning

7.4 Fujian Newland Computer Co, Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Business Performance

7.4.3 Revenue Structure

7.4.4 Gross Margin

7.4.5 R&D Costs

7.4.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

7.4.7 Acquisition of POSTAR, Gomtel and Newland Payment Technology

7.4.8 Merchant Service System & Network Construction Projects

7.5 SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co, Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Business Performance

7.5.3 Revenue Structure

7.5.4 Gross Margin

7.5.5 R&D Costs

7.5.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

7.5.7 Strategic Planning

7.6 New POS Technology Limited

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Business Performance

7.7 Castles Technology Co, Ltd.

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Business Performance

7.7.3 Revenue Structure

7.7.4 Gross Margin

7.7.5 R&D Costs

7.7.6 Financial POS Terminal Business

7.7.7 Development Strategy

7.8 Sunyard System Engineering Co. Ltd

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Business Performance

7.8.3 Revenue Structure

7.8.4 Gross Margin

7.8.5 R&D Costs

7.8.6 Financial POS Terminal Business



8. Summary & Forecasts

8.1 Global and China

8.1.1 Shipments Comparison

8.1.2 Market Share Comparison

8.2 Corporate Operation

8.2.1 Revenue

8.2.2 Net Income

8.2.3 Gross Margin

8.2.4 R&D Costs

