Latin America Mobile Wallet & Payment Market Report 2019: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2016-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 16.4% to reach US$ 302,676.7 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 4 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Latin America. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) per country across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Latin America.

This is a bundled offering, comprising 4 reports. Detailed Table of Contents given below is for one country due to space constraint. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables. The buyer will receive 4 country reports:

  • Country Report 1 - Brazil Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
  • Country Report 2 - Colombia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
  • Country Report 3 - Mexico Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
  • Country Report 4 - Argentina Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities

Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

6 Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

7 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

8 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

9 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

10 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

11 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

12 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

13 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

14 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

15 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

16 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

17 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

18 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

19 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

20 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

21 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

22 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

23 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

24 Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

25 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

26 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

27 Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

28 International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

29 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

30 Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories

31 Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025

32 Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025

33 Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025

34 Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025

35 P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories

36 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

