/EIN News/ -- UNION NJ, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Media@sjindustries.com

609.561.9000 x4496



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas

UNION, N.J. – Nov. 13, 2019 – The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities today approved a settlement of the Elizabethtown Gas base rate case, filed in April of this year. New base rates, which will become effective November 15, 2019, reflect Elizabethtown Gas’ substantial capital investments to enhance system safety, reliability and resiliency.

Since the conclusion of its last base rate proceeding in 2017, Elizabethtown Gas has invested over $300 million in system improvements that had not yet been reflected in rates. These improvements include significant, prudent distribution system upgrades to support safe, reliable natural gas service for Elizabethtown Gas customers.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver a safe, reliable, affordable supply of natural gas to heat their homes and operate their businesses,” said Christie McMullen, president and chief operating officer of Elizabethtown Gas. “At Elizabethtown Gas we have and continue to manage our operations responsibly and effectively to uphold our commitment to provide superior service to our customers at reasonable rates.”

“Our customers continue to recognize us for this service -- for five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power,” added McMullen.

With this settlement, Elizabethtown Gas’ annual revenues from base rates are expected to increase by $34 million and include a return on equity of 9.6% and a 51.5% equity ratio. A typical residential heating customer using 100 therms of natural gas during a winter month will see an increase of approximately $9.38 on their monthly bill. Despite this increase, customer bills will still be 16.6% lower than they were a decade ago due to the abundance of low cost natural gas.



Customers who have difficulty paying their bills should contact the Elizabethtown Gas Customer Contact Center at 1-800-242-5830 to learn more about the Budget Billing Plan and assistance programs for which they may qualify. Assistance programs include the PAGE (Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric) program, NJ SHARES, Home Energy Assistance Program, New Jersey Comfort Partners Program, Universal Service Fund and Lifeline.



Customers can also access valuable savings information on the Elizabethtown Gas website, including energy audits and energy efficiency tips. These options can help customers reduce energy use and costs while maintaining comfort. Visit elizabethtowngas.com to learn more.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 295,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.