JAGGAER ONE 19.3 Release Delivers New Tools for Financial Processes and Managing Global Category Strategies

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, has released JAGGAER ONE 19.3, providing new capabilities for managing financial processes and accountability and expanding the way companies define and execute their category management strategies. The new release also provides AI enhancements including voice recognition technology for the JAGGAER Smart Assistant . It was made available to customers in production environments on Sunday, November 10.



“With enhanced support for global procurement organizations, new tools for managing financial transactions, and features such as the addition of voice recognition to the JAGGAER Smart Assistant, we are continuing our mission to simplify and enhance the user experience for procurement professionals with the world’s most intelligent unified source-to-pay suite. Procurement professionals are also welcoming the increased flexibility for their multinational operations,” says Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER.



19.3 Release Highlights



JAGGAER ONE 19.3 provides enhancements to the following solutions in the suite, including:

Financial Management

JAGGAER ONE 19.3 delivers improved budget management for eProcurement users, to make spend adjustments to existing budgets, or transfer unused budgets to different budgets across the customers’ system. This release also provides a new single use account virtual payment card option for purchase transactions; new workflows for routing goods receipts for approval; and additional support for compliance with global eInvoicing regulations .

Global Procurement Support

JAGGAER is continuing its development of solutions and capabilities to better support the needs of businesses with global operations. In addition to enhanced global eInvoicing compliance capabilities, this release includes new support for international supplier legal structures, approved payment methods, and new configuration capabilities for Units of Measure and global currency exchange rates.

Category Management and Source to Contract Efficiencies

JAGGAER extends its lead in delivering advanced capabilities for managing the upstream procurement activities by enhancing its source to contract solutions. New Category Management capabilities support the use of spend and demand forecast templates to assist in the planning and execution of category strategies. Enhancements to JAGGAER’s Supplier Management and Sourcing capabilities include the ability to utilize supplier performance and scorecard data in supplier evaluations during sourcing events. Contract management is made easier by enhancements to the contract request process that guides users to the most relevant contract template based on the use and type of contract needed. New capabilities for clause lock-down and eSignatures also drive more efficiency in the contract creation and negotiation process.



About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER Media Contact

BIGfrontier for JAGGAER

stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



