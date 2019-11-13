China Dental Industry Research Report 2019-2025 - Huge Development Potentials Attract Capital Inrush to Advance Industrial Development

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Dental Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the following:

Chinese dental care market (status quo, import & export, market segments, etc.)

China's dental equipment industry (number of enterprises, market size, total output value, competitive landscape, and summary & forecast)

Dental care industry in China (number of hospitals, market size, profit margin, dentists, competitive landscape, development trends, and summary & forecast)

12 dental equipment/materials suppliers and 10 private dental care institutions in China (profile, operation, gross margin, dental equipment/materials business, dental business, etc.)

In 2018, China's Dental Care Market was Estimated to Worth RMB100 Billion, a Year-On-Year Increase of 11.1%, Wherein, the Orthodontic Market Approximated RMB27.6 Billion, and the Dental Implant Market Valued about RMB24 Billion.



Nowadays, Chinese people have a growing awareness of oral health and healthy behaviors. 60.1% of residents have knowledge about oral health; 24.1% of 5-year-old children and 31.9% of 12-year-old children brush their teeth twice a day, 40% and 43.2% of them visit dentists for prevention of oral diseases, consultation, and examination; 36.1% of adults brush their teeth twice a day, according to the Fourth National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey.



As living standards rise, so does the demand for dental services, conducing to a burgeoning dental industry in China.



As of the end of 2017, there were 137 dentists per million people in China, up 12.3% on an annualized basis, and the figure till the end of 2018 stood at 150. Yet, the gap with other countries is huge, take an example for the 1,495 dentists per million people in Brazil (ranking first worldwide), indicating enormous potentials of the Chinese market.



Dental Equipment: There had been 60 dental equipment manufacturers with a total annual revenue of RMB5.25 billion in China by the end of 2018. By 2025, China's dental equipment industry sales will achieve RMB8.62 billion.



Medical Services: By the end of 2017, there had been 689 stomatological hospitals in China, including 525 private ones. By the end of 2018, the numbers reached 750 and 588 correspondingly. At the same time, Chinese stomatological hospitals had a total of 59,412 medical staff (including 20,000 practicing doctors).



Full-fledged chain operation will be crucial to the expansion of dental institutions. Major typical private dental care institutions include BYBO Dental, TC Medical, ARRAIL Group, Keen Dental, Dazhong Dental, Huamei Dental, U-dental, Jiamei Dental, Yafei Dental, and C.K.J Stomatological Hospital.



The lucrative dental care industry has allured the inrush of capital and is thus incentivized evidently.



Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Dental Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification of Dental Devices & Materials

1.3 Characteristics of Stomatological Hospitals



2 Dental Market Situation in China

2.1 Current Development

2.1.1 Low Ratio of Dentists to Patents

2.1.2 High Incidence of Dental Diseases vs Low Consultation Rate

2.1.3 Growing Awareness of Dental Health

2.1.4 Professional Orthodontics Started Late

2.1.5 Market Size

2.2 Import & Export

2.2.1 Import

2.2.2 Export

2.3 Market Segments

2.3.1 Orthodontics Market

2.3.2 Tooth Implantation Market



3 China Dental Equipment Industry

3.1 Number of Enterprises

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Total Output Value

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Digitalized Dental Equipment

3.4.2 Dental Treatment Equipment

3.4.3 Dental Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment

3.4.4 Dental Implantation and Restoration Equipment

3.5 Summary and Prediction



4 China Dental Service Industry

4.1 Number of Hospitals

4.2 Market Size

4.3 Profit Margin

4.4 Number of Dentists

4.5 Competitive Pattern

4.6 Development Trend

4.6.1 Integration of High-end Clinics and Hospitals

4.6.2 Dentist Resources Being Crucial to the Development of Enterprises

4.6.3 Orthodontics and Implantation Businesses to Be Priorities of Development

4.6.4 Chain Operation Being the Key Development Mode

4.6.5 Market Concentration to Rise Further

4.6.6 Dentistry (Oral) Insurance Conducive to Development of Dental-Medical Industry

4.6.7 Residents' Higher Income and Aging Promote the Development of Dental Care Industry

4.6.8 Huge Development Potentials Attract Capital Inrush to Advance Industrial Development

4.6.9 Growing Demand for Teeth Whitening

4.6.10 Rapid Development of Pediatric Dentistry

4.7 Summary and Prediction



5 Major Dental Equipment and Materials Companies in China

5.1 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Gross Margin

5.1.5 Clients

5.1.6 Dental Equipment Business

5.1.7 Development and Strategy

5.2 Shandong Huge Dental Material Co., Ltd.

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Revenue Structure

5.2.4 Gross Margin

5.2.5 Clients

5.2.6 Development and Strategy

5.3 Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co., Ltd.

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 Revenue Structure

5.3.4 Gross Margin

5.3.5 Clients

5.3.6 Dental Materials Business

5.3.7 Development and Strategy

5.4 Shenzhen Jiahong Dental Co., Ltd.

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.4.3 Revenue Structure

5.4.4 Gross Margin

5.4.5 Clients

5.4.6 Development and Strategy

5.5 Modern Dental Group Limited

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Operation

5.5.3 Revenue Structure

5.5.4 Gross Margin

5.5.5 Sales Analysis

5.5.6 Clients

5.5.7 Development and Strategy

5.6 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.6.3 Dental Equipment Business

5.7 Weigao Group

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Dental Materials Business

5.8 Other Enterprises

5.8.1 Northwest Medical Instrument (Group) Co., Ltd.

5.8.2 Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.8.3 Fujian Meisheng Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.8.4 Zhongke Tianyue Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

5.8.5 FUSSEN Technology Co., Ltd.



6 Major Private Stomatological Hospitals in China

6.1 TC Medical

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 Dental Business

6.1.6 Development and Strategy

6.2 Keen Dental

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 Revenue Structure

6.2.4 Gross Margin

6.2.5 Development and Strategy

6.3 Dazhong Dental

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Revenue Structure

6.3.4 Gross Margin

6.3.5 Development and Strategy

6.4 HUAMEI Dental

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Revenue Structure

6.4.4 Gross Margin

6.4.5 Development and Strategy

6.5 U-Dental Clinic

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 Revenue Structure

6.5.4 Gross Margin

6.5.5 Development and Strategy

6.6 ARRAIL Group

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 ARRAIL Dental

6.6.3 RYTIME Dental

6.6.4 Developments

6.7 BYBO Dental Group

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Operation

6.8 JIAMEI Dental

6.8.1 Profile

6.8.2 Development

6.9 YAFEI Dental

6.9.1 Profile

6.9.2 Development

6.10 Shenzhen C.K.J Stomatological Hospital

6.10.1 Profile

6.10.2 Development

6.11 Mei Wei Dental Group

6.11.1 Profile

6.11.2 Dental Business Layout

6.11.3 Financing

6.12 Malo Clinic

6.12.1 Profile

6.12.2 Dental Business Layout

6.12.3 Financing

