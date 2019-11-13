Phase Change Memory Market To Reach USD 46.52 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Phase Change Memory Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 88.3%, Phase Change Memory Industry Trends –Proliferation of smartphones.

/EIN News/ -- New york, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for fast, low-cost, and energy-efficient memory solutions is driving the market for phase change memory rapidly.

The global phase change memory market is forecast to reach USD 46.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phase change memory (PCM) is a type of non-volatile random access memory that accumulates data by altering the state of the material used, which means that it can change back and forth between crystalline and amorphous states on a microscopic level.

PCM is considered an emerging technology. The technology has the potential to provide cost-effective, high-density, high-speed, and high-volume nonvolatile storage on an unprecedented scale. The technology is ideal for both non-volatile dual in-line memory modules, and non-volatile memory expresses solid state drives. The technology is also much more durable than flash, and the concern of wear-out by daily writes is also not an issue.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2180

The proliferation of smartphones in the developing region is the primary driving factor for the PCM market. China registered a sale of approximately 500 Million smartphones in 2016, while India registered a sale of 165 Million in the same year. Moreover, with portability and increased flexibility advantages, there is a significant rise in the preference of smartphones and tablets. The expected increased sale of smart devices in the coming years will increase the need for memory technologies such as phase-change technology.

IBM is working on a three-bit per cell PCM chip, which is expected to provide more storage and stability than its previous research which demonstrated 1 bit per cell options.

Further key findings from the report suggest

PCM in the amorphous state has high electrical resistance, whereas in the crystalline state has less resistance. The electrical resistance in the machine is allowed to be turned off and on to represent digital low and high states.

The low power consumption of PCM increases the battery life of electronic devices. This allows the device to function for a more extended period of time and also increases its life cycle and overall maintenance cost. It also acts as a hybrid memory that combines flash memory and PCM.

On the standalone front, Intel has been shipping a device called 3D XPoint, which is a next-generation memory based on phase-change. Intel sells this device for solid-state storage drives (SSDs).

The DRAM is a non-volatile type of memory module that is used to store data in an integrated circuit. The advantage of the module is that it acts as a roadmap for increasing the main capacity and density, cost-effectiveness, and a large capacity for power. This leads to an increased demand for using PCM as DRAM in the coming years.

One of the challenging demands of the larger embedded memories is its capacity to hold bigger and more complex firmware. The rising need for more processing power, lower power consumption, and larger memory sizes are pushing the limit of the MCU architectures.

Key participants include IBM, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett-Packard, Toshiba, BAE Systems, STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, United Microelectronics Corporation, Intel, and Western Digital, among others.

Samsung has been working on different iterations of PCM technology for over a decade. The company is mainly focused on is embedded use case within its cellular phones. Moreover, there is a scope for commercial storage devices as well.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phase-change-memory-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Phase Change Memory market on the basis of form, technology, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Standalone

Embedded

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

PCM as static RAM (SRAM)

PCM as DRAM

PCM as flash memory

PCM as storage-class memory (SCM)

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cell Phones

Enterprise Storage

Smart Cards

Automotive

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2180

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Internet and E-Commerce category by Reports And Data

Blockchain in Media, Entertainment, and Advertising Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blockchain-in-media-entertainment-and-advertising-market

Application Platform Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/application-platform-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.