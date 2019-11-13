Learning Management System (LMS) Market To Reach USD 36,872.6 Million By 2026 | Reports and Data

Learning Management System Market Size – USD 8,988.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, LMS Industry Trends – Proliferation of AL and ML in the eLearning industry to propel the LMS market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the LMS market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the LMS market was valued at USD 8,988.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36,872.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 20.3%. LMS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the LMS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and LMS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the LMS market. The factors driving the LMS market are the growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2177

Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, the academic end-user sectors is estimated to gain traction in the K-12 and the higher education due to the need for managing the existing conventional education to cater the growing learner population, which is expected to supplement the growth of LMS market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the major core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient customer engagement to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the learners. The telecom and IT corporate end-user is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018.

Business in the IT software and technology industry face the need of training their resources due to the highly competitive nature and ever-changing technology in the IT industry to maintain a competitive edge over the competitors. The LMS market presents several opportunities for the vendors due increasing number of online digital transactions, increasing standards of living in developing countries. The growth of LMS market is expected to be restrained due to over dependency on traditional learning solutions and the reluctance to adopt new technology and the lack of skilled workforce, instructors, and trainers.

It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the LMS market to thrive upon. Availability of centralized eLearning content, 24x7 accesses to learning content, tracking of user performance and learner progress, low learning costs, compliance management for enterprises, integrations with social media for better interaction, and scalable and updated learning course structures for the learners are some of the key benefits offered by the LMS solutions. The ecosystem of the LMS market comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The LMS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the AI and ML, IoT, has increased the use of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the education and eLearning industry which is expected to increase the use of LMS and expand its market size.

Governments and the regulatory bodies are implementing various regulations and compliances to enable basic education for all. This has encouraged the institutions and various bodies to implement LMS for better utilization of the infrastructure and resources. It is expected this factor would help the LMS market grow.

The cloud deployment model is expected to dominate the LMS market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.

The K-12 academic end-user is estimated to hold the larger market share in the academic LMS due to the increasing use of handheld devices and digitalization of the learning industry

The telecom and IT is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate end-user due to the increasing use of LMS solutions for training and learning of the resources to keep them technologically updated.

The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, PowerSchool acquisition of Schoology, a leading K-12 learning management system to develop an all-inclusive unified classroom solution for the K-12 education industry

Key participants include Blackboard, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Companies, Oracle Corporation, Pearson PLC, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, Xerox Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson PLC , and Instructure, Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/learning-management-system-lms-market

Segments covered in the report:

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solution

Services Professional Services System Integration and deployment Technical Support Managed



Delivery Mode (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Distance Learning

Instructor Led Training

Blended Learning

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cloud

On-premise

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecom and IT Retail and ecommerce Healthcare Manufacturing Government Others



Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2177

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Software and Services category by Reports And Data

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/emotion-detection-and-recognition-market

Smart Building Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-building-market

Neural Network Software Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neural-network-software-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.