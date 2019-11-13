Canada Mobile Wallet & Payment Market Report 2016-2025 - Market Size & Forecast Across 45+ Market Segments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile payment industry in Canada is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% to reach US$ 117,670.7 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018-2025.



The existing payment ecosystem in Canada is being disrupted by the mobile payment. There is a fundamental shift in both remote transaction and proximity payment. More than 70% of Canadians use their mobile devices for sending and receiving e-transfers. Canada has a significantly higher rate of digital payment, compared to markets such as US, Germany, and Japan. Consequently, mobile payment adoption is expected to outperform US.



According to the author, the Canadian mobile payment industry has recorded a steady growth across all key segments in both value and volume terms - mobile commerce, P2P transfer (both domestic and international remittance) through mobile, and bill payment. Over the next eight quarters, mobile payment industry is expected to witness increased adoption, taking share from other digital channels. The author expects increased rate of innovation in solutions delivered through mobile wallets, primarily led by start-ups in Canada.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Canada. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Canada.



Paypal

TD Mobile Payment

RBC Wallet

CIBC Wallet

Apple Pay

Scotiabank Mobile Wallet

1 About this Report



2 Canada Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Canada Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Canada Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Canada Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Canada Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Canada Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Canada Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Canada Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Canada Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Canada Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Canada Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Canada Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Canada Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Canada Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Canada Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Canada Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Canada Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Canada Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Canada Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Canada Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Canada Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Canada Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Canada Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Canada Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Canada Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Canada Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Canada International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Canada Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Canada Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Canada Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Canada Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Canada Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Canada Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Canada P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Canada Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



