Golden State Expands to Texas Welcoming Alexandre Murphy from Edward Jones

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, on behalf of Golden State Wealth Management, a registered investment advisor, announced today that it welcomes its newest Wealth Manager, Alexandre Murphy with Bur Oak Wealth Management located in Houston, Texas. This addition accounts for Golden State’s sixth advisor coming from Edward Jones.



“I am pleased to welcome Alexandre to the Golden State team. Alex’s professional drive and business acumen align perfectly with our mission. I am excited that we can help him to continue to grow his practice and assist Alex in delivering the high level of service his clients expect," says Daniel Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

Alexandre is a seasoned financial advisor that is dedicated to helping his clients make sound financial decisions. He enjoys finding creative solutions for any financial condition and has a drive for making a positive financial impact for his clients. His progressive, forward-thinking, yet laid-back disposition has afforded him a successful practice that continues to grow year over year.

“Joining the Golden State team provides me the opportunity to be a business owner, which broadens my ability to find the most appropriate solutions for my clients’ financial needs. My clients are my priority and I am thrilled to be able to offer more diverse strategies for any financial situation that comes my way,” states Alexandre Murphy of Bur Oak Wealth Management.

Alexandre is a Finance and Accounting graduate from the University of Central Florida and currently resides in Houston, Texas with his wife. For more information about Alexandre Murphy and Bur Oak Wealth Management, please visit www.BurOakWM.com.

About Golden State

Golden State is a Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”) dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer1, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs2, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. More information can be found at www.TeamGoldenState.com.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

2 As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and LPL Financial are separate entities.

For media inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

949-433-6860

Jennifer.Nahas@TeamGoldenState.com



