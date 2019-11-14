Marketing Company Association Membership Shows Allentown Firm’s Commitment to High Standards and Professionalism

Proud Member of the Mass Tort Vendor Association

Because your company has demonstrated great leadership and because of your premier credentials within the mass torts legal arena –you will be a great addition to this elite group of companies.” — Jeff Huff, the president of the MTVA

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Law Firms Only Marketing, Inc., is proud to announce its membership in the Mass Torts Vendor Association (MTVA), which was accepted November 11. Members must meet very specific qualifications and ethical standards, and every member is held accountable to those requirements. Our membership is another indication of our high level of professionalism and effectiveness for plaintiffs’ law firms seeking mass tort litigation clients.

“We’re very proud to have been accepted by the MTVA,” says Edward Lott, Ph.D., M.B.A., President and Marketing Futurist for ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc. “We work very hard to provide the best opportunities for our clients and maintaining high levels of integrity for law firms and potential clients.”

In a November 11 letter, Jeff Huff, the president of the MTVA, stated, “Because your company has demonstrated great leadership and because of your premier credentials within the mass torts legal arena –you will be a great addition to this elite group of companies.”

The MTVA sets vendor standards for “Best Practices” within the mass tort legal community based on ethical ideals and practices that raise the quality of client services, distinguish members to existing and potential clients, and earn the trust of trial lawyers.

The organization’s vision is to create a collaborative network of the industry’s leading and most knowledgeable vendors in the mass tort field while promoting trusted and tested ethical best practices to define and recognize “Best in Class” vendors for trial lawyers.

“We’ve been setting industry standards and pushing the bar higher for the legal lead generation industry for years. It’s great to get industry recognition for the time, energy and effort we’ve put in. We’re looking forward to working with other members and greater success for ourselves and our clients in the future,” Lott stated.

If a law firm handles mass tort plaintiffs’ cases or class action lawsuits, For LawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., can connect it to the potential clients it needs. Obtaining solid cases might be the hardest task for a mass tort firm. ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc.’s ZERO RISK MASS TORT LEADS™ can make that difficult task a thing of the past.

Screened, highly qualified, mass tort victims provided to a law firm makes traditional lead generation a thing of the past. The division focusing only on mass tort lead generation for lawyers puts all its energy and marketing resources into getting the highest quality leads for law firms. Unlike other services focusing on 10-15 different areas of legal services, ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., goes deep into generating mass tort leads.

Thanks to our services, law firms need not pay for forms filled with the wrong information when the firm can have signed cases ready to go and waiting for possible settlement. There are no more terrible contacts to hunt down before the firm finds a genuine client or wasted time and costs obtaining firm’s highest value clients for the firm while the possible down-side shrinks considerably. If a plaintiff does not sign – the law firm does not pay.

What ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., can do for law firms:

• Provide ZERO RISK MASS TORT LEADS™ that are to ready go at a fixed price

• Provide vetted plaintiffs who have signed on the firm’s dotted line

• Cut marketing costs and expenses while boosting revenues

Learn More About Why Law Firms Should Select ForLawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc.

CONTACT FORLAWFIRMSONLY MARKETING, INC., FOR A CUSTOM QUOTE.

CALL 855-943-8736 OR USE THE REQUEST A QUOTE FORM.

###

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Edward Lott, Ph.D., M.B.A.

Phone number: 855-943-8736 x-101 (Toll Free)

Email: edl@forlawfirmsonly.com

For more information on our ZERO RISK MASS TORT LEADS™ our website is: https://www.forlawfirmsonly.com/

Best Mass Tort Leads-Mass Tort Cases-Signed Retainer Mass Tort Leads



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.