Whaaaaat? Three Ohio Travel Awards For Snappy Tomato Pizza

The Ohio Travel Association in celebration of Snappy Tomato Pizza’s commitment to travel and tourism awarded the Family Fun Guide 2019 marketing campaign three distinct honors.

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza Company along with the team at FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company took top honors at this year’s Ohio Travel Association’s 22nd annual Ruby Awards. The Family Fun Guide 2019 marketing campaign was named the top travel and tourism marketing campaign of the year. The campaign was a not only honored as a whole, but the radio commercial received a Certificate of Achievement and the 16-page travel guide was selected as the Ruby Award winner for the Guide/Planner category. With two best of class Ruby Awards, Snappy Tomato Pizza was one of the most awarded participants at this year’s Ohio Travel Association’s Ruby Awards.

Each year the Ohio Travel Association (OTA – www.ohiotravel.org) presents the Ruby Awards highlighting the top tourism contributions of the year. In the 22nd year of the RUBY Awards, the OTA recognizes the most outstanding artistry in the diverse field of travel and tourism marketing and advertising. The award ceremony took place Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 during the RUBY Awards Luncheon at the 2019 Ohio Conference on Travel, in West Chester, Ohio. The luncheon was hosted by Randi Rico, WLWT News 5 TODAY Meteorologist. This year 217 pieces were entered into the award competition across sixteen categories segregated into print, campaign and web-based marketing efforts and grouped into one of three allocated budget brackets. The coveted RUBY Award is given to a single recipient in each category that represents the best-in-class. These awards are sponsored by Ohio Magazine (www.OhioMagazine.com) to celebrate the most innovative ways to market Ohio as a destination for travel and tourism. The entire list of award recipients can be found here: https://ohiotravel.org/aws/OHTRV/pt/sp/awards

“What a great honor to be recognized by the State of Ohio Travel Association for our efforts to promote family travel, tourism and our delicious Snappy Tomato Pizza products. This campaign was our way of giving back to the communities where we work and live,” stated Andy Ritter, Marketing Director for Snappy Tomato Pizza corporate.

The Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 campaign was developed to encourage patrons to travel to new destinations, try a different Snappy Tomato Pizza location and have some family fun. The free Family Fun (Travel) Guide 2019 was piled high with numerous day trip adventures, activities and attractions. The Family Fun Guide provided an opportunity to highlight and support the communities surrounding our Snappy Tomato Pizza franchise locations. The guide was promoted online, in-store and via radio advertising from Columbus, Indiana to Knoxville, Tennessee and Cincinnati, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky. The campaign featured a 16-page family-focused day trip travel guide. Thirty-seven regional attractions in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee were highlighted in the Family Fun Guide 2019 at no expense to them. Fifty thousand printed guides were distributed across 48 Snappy Tomato Pizza locations from Columbus, Ohio to Rising Sun, Indiana to Knoxville, Tennessee. Guides were also shared with each attraction noted in the guide. The Family Fun Guide also included a complete map of all the current Snappy Tomato Pizza locations, an introduction to franchising opportunities and exclusive coupon offers. The special offers from the guide can be redeemed through the end of the year at any store location as well as online, where ordering is a “SNAP!”

Snappy Tomato Pizza selected FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company to conceptualize, strategize and activate the entire marketing campaign. FUSIONWRX penned the Family Fun Guide 2019, designed, printed and distributed the publication. The team at FUSIONWRX also developed the radio commercial content and the website version of the Family Fun Guide. The continuity and success of the entire marketing campaign across the two month promotion increased website visits, brand recognition and overall sales.

“It is very exciting to work with such an innovative organization like Snappy Tomato Pizza. Their willingness to try something different, not just on their menu but in their marketing approach is a great way to capitalize on the team talents of FUSIONWRX. Congratulations to each and every Snappy Tomato Pizza franchisee, owner and employee for winning the Ohio Travel Association Ruby Awards.” stated Sue Steller, President of Flottman Company and FUSIONWRX Inc.

As part of the summer marketing campaign Snappy Tomato Pizza offered the chance to win free Snappy Tomato Pizza for a year. At the conclusion of the program Fawn Whitley of Cynthiana, Kentucky was selected at random as the pizza for a year recipient.

The online components of the campaign, including the digital version of the Family Fun Guide 2019 can still be viewed at www.SnappyTomato.com.

About Ohio Travel Association: www.ohiotravel.org

The Ohio Travel Association is the non-profit association representing attractions, destination marketing organizations, hotels, museums, suppliers, restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses that make up Ohio’s $44 billion travel industry. The Ohio Travel Association annually presents the Ruby Awards for best-in-class destination marketing. For more information about the Ohio Travel Association, visit www.ohiotravel.org.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com | #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Featured signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast pizzas, Snapperoni, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads and hoagies. Snappy Tomato Pizza is infamous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

Stay in the know with: #SnappyTomato

For more information about Snappy Tomato Pizza, our Family Fun Guide 2019 and available franchise opportunities, visit www.SnappyTomato.com or call 1.888.463.SNAP (7627).

About FUSIONWRX Inc: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX Inc is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency that works with businesses to communicate their brand. We strategically support organizations through today’s digital world by improving their online presence, specializing in directory listings, geofence marketing and pay-per-click advertising. Based in Cincinnati, FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including small family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. We are part of the nearly 100-year-old Flottman Company’s family of businesses. Present us your challenge!

