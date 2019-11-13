Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Opportunity Outlook (2019-2024): Featuring Company Profiles on Key Players Cargill, Kerry, ADM & BASF

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioactive Ingredients Market - Growth, Trend and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioactive ingredients market is projected to reach USD 104.1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the period of 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



Fortification of food and beverage with ingredients that add nutritional benefits without many alternations in the taste is a major factor driving the demand for bioactive ingredients mainly vitamins, minerals, protein, and others from high-end industries.

The consumers primarily in countries, like United States, India, China, and Germany among others are increasingly reaching for dairy-based and other products containing functional ingredients to ward off illness or help with existing health issues. This, in turn, has paved way for the manufacturers to penetrate the functional food and beverage sector with innovative bioactive ingredients.

Major Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Fortified Food & Beverages Application



There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people, over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which has resulted in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases.



Consumers are aware of the ingredients used in food and beverage and they are gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages, which is promoted as beneficial basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Various government initiatives are being taken, in order to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in the developing countries, like China and India.



South America Emerges as the Fastest Growing Consumer



The potential market for South America is majorly driven by improved performance of Brazil and Argentina. Brazil is by far the most potential market for the bioactive ingredients in the whole of South America, owing to its increasing usage in applications based on food and beverage, and beauty and personal care industries.



Bioactive components, found in a variety of marine-derived foods across Argentina, have been demonstrated to have preventative properties with regards to hypertension, oxidative stress, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other human diseases.



Competitive Landscape



The market for bioactive ingredients is fragmented, however, most of the developed market is dominated by key players presence. This being said, major players with their unique brand positioning and select distribution network have levelled up against each other in determining their presence across global platforms.



Key players such as Cargill, Kerry Inc, ADM, BASF SE among others have vested a sumptuous amount of their revenue in research & development, that establishes novel product development along with upbringing of communities that signifies their presence in the market. New product innovation remained the most adopted strategy in the global Bioactive ingredients market with the highest share, followed by Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food and Beverages

5.1.1.1 Probiotics and Prebiotics

5.1.1.2 Omega3 Fatty Acids

5.1.1.3 Vitamins

5.1.1.3.1 Vitamin A

5.1.1.3.2 Vitamin B

5.1.1.3.3 Vitamin C

5.1.1.3.4 Vitamin D

5.1.1.3.5 Vitamin E

5.1.1.3.6 Vitamin K

5.1.1.4 Carotenoids and Antioxidants

5.1.1.5 Plant Extracts

5.1.1.6 Minerals

5.1.1.7 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.2.1 Probiotics and Prebiotics

5.1.2.2 Omega3 Fatty Acids

5.1.2.3 Vitamins

5.1.2.3.1 Vitamin A

5.1.2.3.2 Vitamin B

5.1.2.3.3 Vitamin C

5.1.2.3.4 Vitamin D

5.1.2.3.5 Vitamin E

5.1.2.3.6 Vitamin K

5.1.2.4 Carotenoids and Antioxidants

5.1.2.5 Plant Extracts

5.1.2.6 Minerals

5.1.2.7 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

5.1.3 Animal Nutrition

5.1.4 Personal and Beauty Care

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Others

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Cargill

6.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V

6.4.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

6.4.5 Corbion

6.4.6 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Ingredia S.A.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



