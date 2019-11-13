CT Scanners Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global CT Scanners Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A CT scan, also known as computed tomography scan or CAT scan, is a type of imaging technique, which can generate some cross-sectional images of the body. With a CT scan, the doctor or user will be able to see if any kind of damage has been done to the soft tissues, bones, and blood vessels that are buried deep inside the human body. However, to offer its service and generate the images, it requires a CT scanner.

During a CT scan, the patient has to lie inside a tunnel-like machine, which is known as CT scanner, while its interior section rotates and emits X-rays to produce images of the internal parts of the body. Once this session is completed, the scanner then sends the illustrations to a computer where the later procedure is done. With a CT scanner, a person would be able to visualize different parts of the human body, such as head, spine, heart, abdomen, chest, knees, etc.

One of the biggest factors, which are responsible for fuelling the development of the market of CT scanner, is the ever-increasing occurrence of numerous deadly diseases, such as cancer or coronary heart disease. Also, the growing patient preference for the nominally invasive diagnostic procedures is yet another issue that can escalate the growth of the CT scanner market during the upcoming years. However, the lack of experienced and skilled professionals in this field as well as the high installation and maintenance costs can limit the speed of growth.

Market key Player

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical, Hitachi Medical, NeuroLogica Corporation (Samsung)

Market Segmentation

From a general viewpoint, the CT scanner market can be segmented into three sections, which are type, application, and region. On the basis of its types, the market can be segmented into two parts, technology, and pathology. The segment of technology can further be categorized into High-end Slice CT Scanner, Mid-end Slice CT Scanner, and Low-end Slice CT Scanner. Like the previous one, the pathology segment can also be categorized into Oncology, Cardiology, Vascular, Neurology, and others. Among these sub-segments, Oncology is expected to witness the highest growth due to the high occurrence of cancer. In terms of application, the CT scanner market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and others.

Geographically, the CT scanner market is categorized into five sections, which are North America, Asia, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, North America is estimated to acquire the largest share of the global CT scanner market owing to the uprising of the geriatric population. However, during the forecast period, the Asian market is expected to experience a high growth rate due to the sudden emergence of chronic diseases. Along with Asia, the European, as well as the South American region, is also estimated to experience a high growth rate in the upcoming years.

The CT scanner market does not have many key manufacturers. However, because of the absence of a dominant player, the market is very competitive. Thus, to capture the largest share of the market, most of the manufacturers are infusing their CT scanners with modern technologies to improve their overall efficiency.

