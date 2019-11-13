Quest Solution Receives Two Purchase Orders Totaling $3.4 Million for In-Truck Rugged Computing and Communication Equipment

Follow-on orders from a major U.S. transportation and logistics company

Supports ability to track data to meet reporting requirements for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hours Of Service (HOS) regulation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) (“Quest” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, received two purchase orders for the total amount of $3.4M from a major U.S.-based transportation and logistics firm for the supply of mobile in-truck computing and communication equipment.

Quest’s state-of-the-art equipment improves logistics efficiencies by enabling more accurate control of shipping/receiving and inventory management. To fulfill this order, the Company will provide truck mounted rugged mobile tablets with cellular communication to be integrated with the customer’s logistic system. In addition to logistics management, the equipment assists the gathering of data required as set forth by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hours of Service regulation.

Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO at Quest Solution, stated, "For many years, Quest has built its reputation as a reliable supplier of warehouse and point of sale data collection and management equipment. Beginning in 2018, we enhanced our solution by adding in-truck equipment that further integrated our logistic solution capability and expanded our portfolio of consolidated solutions to address the logistics needs of large corporations. We are seeing increased demand in the marketplace for our combined solution and believe the effectiveness of our technology and the strength of our Fortune 500 customer base position this comprehensive solution as a major engine for our future growth. Looking ahead, we are working on adding our AI technology to the solutions we provide in order to seamlessly combine warehouse, truck and yard management into one integrated system that enables efficient data collection and analysis.”

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

